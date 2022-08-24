Chicago Area Medicare Insurance Agents Promoted By Association

Medicare insurance agents located within Cook County which includes Chicago are being promoted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Cook County is the nation's second most populous county with many Medicare eligible residents," says Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "Our commitment is to provide seniors with helpful information and connect them with local Medicare insurance professionals."

"Medicare plan options are local.," Slome points out. Seniors in Cook County currently have 52 different Medicare Advantage plans available according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. "Add to that 10 different Medicare Supplement plan options available from 20 different insurance companies." There are also 18 stand-along Medicare prescription drug plans available across Cook County.

"Medicare is unbelievably complex and companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television ads hoping to sell you one product or another," Slome explains. "Seniors really can benefit from a knowledgeable local advocate who will help them find the best coverage for their individual needs and budget."

The Association recommends that Medicare eligible individuals speak to at least one local Medicare insurance agent. "A Chicago or other Cook County area agent is often going to be your best resource to ask about local plans," Slome suggests. The organization makes available a no-cost online directory listing Chicago Medicare insurance agents.

Established in 1998, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare solutions. Visit the organization's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org for more information.