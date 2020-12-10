Checkered Vaccine Policies Could Create New Crisis

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Crisis management expert and author Eward Segal said today that "The light at the end of the long dark tunnel that is the Covid-19 pandemic could be an oncoming train."

In his new story for Forbes.com, he wrote that "without standard and agreed-upon strategies for administering safe and effective coronavirus vaccines to workers across the U.S., the result could be a national checker board of potentially confusing and contradictory policies that could needlessly extend this national public health emergency."

In the story, Segal cites a new report by Reuters that "Companies and industry groups lobbying to get their U.S. workers to the front of the line for Covid vaccinations are running into a patchwork of state plans and confusion over who is essential, and who is not." In a review of state distribution plans, Reuters found "broad discrepancies over who would be considered essential, with some states clearly outlining specific worker groups and others not providing any clarity."

