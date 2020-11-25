Celebrate Authors You’re Thankful For … Nominate Them NOW for Inclusion to the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame

Denver, CO, November 24, 2020 – As Thanksgiving approaches, it's important to reflect on the things we are all grateful for. Whether it be your family, your friends, your job, or even just the act of sitting down and having a nice meal with people we care about. As for everyone at the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame? Well, they're thankful for all the authors that have graced Colorado with their stories and want everyone else to feel the same gratification. Nominations for the 2021 Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame are now open to the public. The induction ceremony will be held on September 18 of 2021 at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver, Colorado.

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of his or her published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

Up to 12 authors will be nominated for the 2021 Hall of Fame before nominations close at the end of February 2021, with the next Hall of Fame being conducted in 2023.

The first Hall of Fame back in September 2019 was a massive success and was the first of what founder Judith Briles hoped to be regular bi-annual Induction ceremonies. Authors featured in the Hall of Fame includes the likes of legendary Western author Louis L'Amour, acclaimed Christian author Jerry Jenkins, historical romance author Kris Tualla, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Inductee and emcee of the 2019 Hall of Fame, Dom Testa, had this to say for anyone who wants to write and become successful as an author. "You've always dreamed of seeing your name on the cover of a book. It's time to stop dreaming and start publishing. If you want to create interesting stories...I urge you to shut out all the artificial stimuli and immerse yourself in quiet. Be bored. And be bored for long stretches, not just four minutes. It's difficult to fill a container that's already full."

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The next Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver, Colorado. Nominations for authors to be inducted are now open to the public on the Hall's website, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees is also available on the website.

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2021 celebration.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

###