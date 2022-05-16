Caregivers at the Center of Long-Term Health Care

Few people would argue today that long-term health care has become a significant concern for the public and policymakers in the United States and worldwide.

The consequences that long-term health care has on families around the world now have the attention of everyone as the impact of COVID-19 on long-term care facilities and caregivers, both professional and informal family caregivers has changed how we view the problem.

Matt McCann, a leading expert on long-term health care planning, told a group of care providers in Maine that long-term care has become very personal.

Don't Worry Mom and Dad

"Most of us have heard these words or even said them ourselves, 'don't worry, mom and dad, we will take care of you when the time comes.' Certainly, these words are said with the best intentions; however, when the reality of what caregiving is, people find out the role of being a caregiver are not what they expected," McCann said.

Being a caregiver today, be it a professional or an informal family caregiver, not only is the job tough, the concern about infectious diseases affecting the care recipient, the caregiver, and the caregiver's family is a significant concern. Caregiving was never easy; it is now much more difficult.

Caregiving is Demanding

McCann recalled a famous quote that former First Lady Rosalyn Carter once said.

"Caregivers are the selfless people who provide unpaid care for loved ones who are ill or have serious medical conditions. This is among the most challenging work there is."

The former first lady has talked about caregiving often throughout her public life. She said that many of us don't want to admit that they are caregivers; they feel it is just their responsibility to care for a mother or a grandmother.

"The responsibility of being an informal caregiver for a family member is challenging. It is physically and emotionally demanding. But even more than the demands that a caregiver must face, caregivers must also juggle many hats as they provide care. They are often still employed, have a spouse, and have children of their own. It is tough dealing with all these hats," Matt McCann said.

Still, Too Many Ignore Long-Term Care Until It is Too Late

McCann told the group that too many people ignore the issue of long-term care until a crisis has happened.

"We see parents and other family members, neighbors, co-workers, and families deal with long-term health care. If there is no Long-Term Care Insurance in place, the adult children become the default caregivers. You know that does not work well at all," McCann said.

Being an informal, unpaid, and unprepared caregiver is challenging. Physically and mentally. McCann said if the care recipient has savings, it doesn't take too long for the phone calls to be made trying to find a professional caregiver.

"Most care facilities or home health agencies' first question to the family when they get a phone call is, 'is there a Long-Term Care Insurance policy in force?' If not, the family will pay the full cost of care and that can be financially devastating for many families," McCann noted.

Long-Term Health Care Costs Up Sharply

The LTC NEWS Cost of Care Calculator shows that while the costs of long-term health care services vary depending on location, these costs increase rapidly.

People deserve quality long-term health care options. Quality care is expensive, and those are going up each year. Traditional health insurance, including Medicare and supplements, pay little or nothing toward most long-term care services. Medicaid will pay for long-term health care, but the care recipient must have little or no income and assets to qualify.

"The responsibility falls on an individual's income and assets or informal family caregivers unless they have a Long-Term Care Insurance policy. I know that many professional caregivers recommend to the adult children of those you are caring for to get Long-Term Care Insurance. Thank you," McCann said.

Being Proactive By Planning

McCann said that more people need to take proactive action to plan for future declining health and aging by adding an affordable Long-Term Care Insurance policy to their retirement planning. Most people obtain coverage in their 50s.

"There are still those in denial that the need for long-term health care will never happen to them. Aging is a real problem if we ignore it. Aging has consequences. Declining health, mobility problems, and dementia lead many of us to require help with daily living activities or supervision due to dementia. None of us are immune, and longevity continues to increase the risk," McCann said.

Inflation and Economic Concerns Make Planning Critical

McCann said people across the country are concerned with world events and the state of the economy.

"People are worried. Unpredictable events like a pandemic or a war can happen at any time. The current state of the economy, higher gas prices, inflation, and unstable markets make retirement planning more difficult. I'm talking to more people who tell me they thought they had enough money to fund a successful retirement every day, but now, they are unsure. What happens to their budget if they must pay for long-term health care and spend an additional $6000 or $7000 a month? This is why more people are looking at affordable Long-Term Care Insurance options," said McCann.

LTC Insurance is Custom Designed

Premiums are based, in part, on your age, health, family history, and the total amount of benefits in the policy. Premiums do vary over 100% between insurance companies. Underwriting criteria also vary between insurance companies.

Working with a Specialist Saves Money

"One thing we can depend on is change. When we get older, it brings changes and challenges. Being prepared for those challenges will benefit you, your family, and your finances," McCann noted.

Four Kinds of People in the World

McCann ended his talk with the following quote from the former first lady, Rosalyn Carter.

"There are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers. Those who are currently caregivers. Those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver."

"Caregivers are special people. Professional caregivers, like yourselves, dedicate your life to others. It is God's work and thank you," McCann said.

