Judith Briles

Judith@Briles.com

303-885-2207

Calling All Aspiring Authors in Colorado …

January 31, 2024 Denver, Colorado. The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame (the Hall) will offer up to five $2,000 scholarships to aspiring Colorado authors and unpublished authors-to-be. The scholarship is part of its commitment to encourage, support, nurture Colorado connected writers, and are beyond 20 years of age.

Sponsored by the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame, Scholarship awards will range up to $2,000 each plus the opportunity to participate in an extensive 18-month mentoring program to move from being an aspiring author toward author success.

Applications must be received by March 31, 2024, via the Hall's website. The winning recipients will be announced in early August. Recipients will be honored at a luncheon event to be held on Friday, September 16, 2024, at Doubletree Hilton in Greenwood Village.

To apply and receive additional information, go to the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame website: http://ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org/scholarships.html

The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame Scholarship is open to applicants who:

Are beyond 20 years of age.

Are legal Colorado residents.

Have a desire to succeed as an author and in the field of publishing.

Can include a sampling of their already written work of at least 20 pages.

Have not published a book previously.

Part of the application process will include writing an essay of up to 1,000 words on the topic: "Why I Want to Write and Become an Author" along with how they intend on using any moneys received. Essays will be evaluated for excellence of writing, creativity, and yes, grammar by a panel of judges consisting of bookstore owners, librarians and published authors. In addition, a sampling of the applicant's writing of up to 20 pages.

The scholarships were envisioned by founder of the Hall, Dr. Judith Briles. She shares, "Writing and publishing a book is like climbing one of Colorado's fourteeners.' It requires years of preparation, unbelievable stamina and courage. Facing that blank page is like starting an ascent. When you reach the top by completing the book, authors can suddenly see farther than ever before. This vision from the pinnacle is the gift authors give their readers. Now, the Hall would like to give a gift back to Colorado's authors who desire to reach the publishing summit. Their impact on countless readers in providing entertainment, enlightenment and solutions is immeasurable."

The Hall is an all-volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and dedicated "to honor and promote the works of outstanding published authors from all genres and generations with a vibrant connection to Colorado, to ensure their legacies will not be lost."

Information about the application process, nomination criteria for Hall Inductees, donations, events, board members can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

