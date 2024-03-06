Wednesday, March 6, 2024

For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Calling ALL Non-Published Authors in Colorado!

March 6, 2024, Denver, Colorado. The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame (the Hall) will offer up to five $2,000 scholarships to aspiring Colorado authors and authors-to-be. The scholarship is part of its commitment to encourage, support, and nurture Colorado connected writers.

To qualify: Be a Colorado resident over 20 years of age; not be published under any name; summit a short essay as to "why" be an author; "what" genre to write in; and submit a minimum of 20 pages of writing or a manuscript by Sunday, March 31, 2024 via the website: www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

Sponsored by the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fam, Aspiring Author Scholarship awards will range up to $2,000 each plus the opportunity to participate in an extensive 12-month mentoring program to move them toward author success.

Applications must be received by March 31, 2024, and the winning recipients will be announced in early August. Recipients will be honored at a luncheon event to be held on Monday, September 16, 2022.

Applications and additional information are available of the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame website: http://ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org/scholarships.html

The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame Scholarship is open to applicants who:





Part of the application process will include writing an essay of up to 1,000 words on the topic: "Why I Want to Write and Become an Author" along with how they intend on using the moneys. Essays will be evaluated for excellence of writing, creativity, and yes, grammar by a panel of judges consisting of bookstore owners, librarians and published authors.

The scholarships were envisioned by founder of the Hall, Dr. Judith Briles. She shares, "Writing and publishing a book is like climbing one of our Rocky Mountain 'fourteeners'. It requires years of preparation, unbelievable stamina and courage. Facing that blank page is like starting an ascent. When you reach the top by completing the book, authors can suddenly see farther than ever before. This vision from the pinnacle is the gift authors give their readers. Now, the Hall would like to give a gift back to Colorado's authors who desire to reach the publishing summit. Their impact on countless readers in providing entertainment, enlightenment and solutions is immeasurable."

Board Chair Mara Purl, CEO of the award-winning Milford-Haven Novels adds, "We know what it takes to create awesome books that teach and inspire. The Hall dedicates itself to honoring fellow authors who've proven their worth to the literary society and that their legacies never die. Now, we can reach out to support and encourage those who are just starting their authoring journey."

The Hall is dedicated to recognizing and preserving the history of the accomplishments of past and present authors who have created and published books in or about Colorado.

The organization is an all-volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is "to honor and promote the works of outstanding published authors from all genres and generations with a vibrant connection to Colorado, to ensure their legacies will not be lost."

0Information about the application process, nomination criteria for Hall Inductees, donations, events, board members can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.