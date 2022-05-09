CHICK-FIL-A Is Coming to the Metaverse!

In a tweet earlier today, NFT and Metaverse trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that CFA Properties, Inc., (the owner of CHICK-Fil-A) has filed four new trademark applications to protect its name, chicken logo, and the slogan EAT MOR CHIKN. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 4, 2022, and signal the fast-food giant's plans to expand into NFTs and virtual products and services, including:

• Virtual food and beverage products;

• Downloadable virtual goods, namely, food items and beverages for use in virtual worlds;

• Downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video files and non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• Downloadable computer software, namely, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for facilitating commercial transactions

• Online retail services featuring virtual goods, food, and beverages;

• Retail store services featuring virtual goods, namely, access tokens for use in online virtual worlds;

• Sale of non-fungible tokens

• Entertainment services, namely, providing online virtual restaurants in virtual environments;

• Entertainment services, namely, providing online, non-downloadable virtual food items and beverages for use in virtual environments;

• Non-downloadable computer software, namely, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for facilitating commercial transactions

"Chick-Fil-A is a leader in the fast-food sector, and the value attached to its trademarks is significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These filings are the next logical step to protect them was Chick-Fil-A expands into Metaverse."

"Clearly, Chick-Fil-A sees the potential of the Metaverse and is preparing its trademarks and brand for the virtual economy that will dominate it," Mr. Kondoudis opined. "It is a safe bet that Chick-Fil-A expects to join McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Arby's as a major player in that virtual economy."

Mr. Kondoudis adds that these trademark filings "follow the trend by other participants in the fast-food and restaurant sector like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's Arby's, Panera Bread, and Panda Express to begin preparations to participate in the Metaverse."

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFTs and virtual products and services from the restaurant and food/beverage sectors to continue for the foreseeable future as companies come to appreciate the need for brand protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis said.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent CFA Properties, Inc.

