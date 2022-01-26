CEOs Should Be Visible And Speak Out On Hot-Button Issues: New Poll

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Commentary From Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Author of the Award- Winning book Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey)

CEOs who are reluctant to be the public face of their organizations or engage in corporate activism should consider the results of a new poll that found people want top company executives to be visible and expect them to speak out on controversial issues and topics.

According to the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer:

81% believe CEOs should be personally visible when discussing public policy with external stakeholders or the work their company has done to benefit society.

60% said that when considering a job, they expect the CEOs to speak out publicly about controversial social and political issues that the perspective employee cares about.

Policy Debates

Survey participants had strong, mandatory or at least some expectations for CEOs to inform and shape conversations and policy debates about these front-burner issues:

Jobs/economy (76%)

Technology and automation (74%)

Wages inequality (73%)

Global warming and climate change (68%)

Prejudice and discrimination (65%)

Immigration and its impact on jobs (61%)

Improving education and healthcare systems (61%)

How to increase the Covid vaccination rate (57%)

Societal Issues

In addition to CEOs shaping policy-related conversations and debates, respondents wanted businesses to be more engaged on these societal issues:

Climate change

Economic inequality

Workforce reskilling

Access to healthcare

Trustworthy information

Systemic injustice

Ironically, as much as people want to hear from CEOs about the controversial issues of the day, more members of the public (63%) said they are worried they are being lied to by business leaders who are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations. That's an increase of 7 points from 2021.

But business leaders actually fared a bit better than journalists and reporters (67%, up 8 points) and government leaders (66%, up 9 points).

Potential Landmines

As important as it is to many people that CEOs speak out on controversial issues, doing so poses risks for them and their companies. That's because the political and tribal divisions in the country are so strong that those who take sides on one issue run the risk of alienating others who do not share those opinions or views.

But those concerns do not appear to have stopped some major companies and organizations from speaking out on such issues as voting rights, the January 6 insurrection and Covid-related topics.

For example, after the passage last year of a restrictive voting law in Georgia, Microsoft, Bank of America, and Patagonia were among the major companies who voiced their opposition to the Georgia legislation.

After being criticized for their initial comments when the measure was enacted, Coca-Cola issued a second statement in as many days opposing the law. The New York Times reported that Delta Airlines also changed course after facing a threatened boycott and issued a statement critical of the new law.

About The Trust Barometer

The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer is the company's 22nd annual trust and credibility survey. The survey consisted of 30-minute online interviews conducted between November 1 and November 24, 2021 and included responses from more than 36,000 respondents in 28 countries. The margin of error was +/- 0.6%.

###