CBS Studios Files A New NFT and Metaverse Trademark Application for STAR TREK CONTINUUM

In a tweet earlier today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that CBS Studios Inc. has filed a new application to trademark STAR TREK CONTINUUM. The application was submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 12, 2022, and covers "online marketplaces" to buy, sell, and exchange:

• blockchain-based non-fungible assets;

• crypto collectibles and blockchain-based non-fungible assets;

• downloadable digital art images authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• digital artwork relating to the field of entertainment authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital tokens based on blockchain technology;

• non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital tokens based on blockchain technology that incorporate digital collectibles and digital art;

• providing a website featuring consumer information about crypto collectibles and blockchain-based non-fungible assets.

"The STAR TREK CONTINUUM marketplace is a new platform where fans of the sci-fi franchise can buy, collect, and trade NFTs. With the recent launch of Star Trek NFTs on the platform, it only makes sense for CBS Studios to ensure that the STAR TREK brand is protected by with a new federal trademark application," Mr. Kondoudis opined.

Mr. Kondoudis observed that this latest application follows trademark applications for STAR TREK filed earlier this year for NFTs and crypto-collectibles.

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFTs and virtual products and services from the entertainment sector to continue over the next twelve months as companies come to appreciate the need for brand protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis said.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent CBS Studios Inc.

Link to the application at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

https://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97358329&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch