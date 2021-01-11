Business Book Coach Dan Janal to Speak at Authority and Influence Summit

Dan Janal, a book coach who helps business owners write books, will speak at the Authority and Influence Summit on the topic of "Write Your Book in a Flash" at 3 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. To register for the free event, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://gr348.isrefer.com/go/summit/flashjv

"Business owners, coaches, and consultants can stand out from the crowd so they can make more sales at higher prices when they write a book," said Janal, author of more than a dozen books, including "Write Your Book in a Flash."

The Authority and Influence Summit is a 5-day event where experts go to share their insider tips for becoming known as the go-to expert in your industry.

During the Authority and Influence Summit attendees will discover:

How to speak with more confidence

How to become a bestselling author

How to gain access to the most successful experts in the market

How to get top professionals to promote your program

How to build a massive social media following

Testimonials

"I literally could not write this book without you. The reason is because although I know the subject backwards and forwards, the fact is life keeps getting in the way.

Dan gives generously of his time and his talent. And he's a whole lot of fun to talk to. He sparked a lot of ideas I wouldn't have thought of," said Candy Campbell, RN, author of "Improv to Improve Healthcare."

"Working with Dan Janal has been like a master class in book writing. He is much more than a writing coach — he is a muse, teacher and friend, who makes the process enjoyable.

This has been a great learning experience. I could not make this book happen without his expertise and support," said Alan Samuel Cohen, author of "The Connection Challenge."

"I'd like to thank the brilliant Dan Janal who has made this experience of writing a book the most enjoyable and pleasurable. Your work as a developmental editor improved the content and the flow of the book. You've been exceptional in your approach and feedback you've provided. You are top notch!" said Steven Hensley, author of "Elite Selling."

To download free resources for writing business books, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

About Dan Janal

Dan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

When entrepreneurs write books, they are viewed as thought leaders and trusted experts.

Books provide credibility, and work like a large business card for our business and services.

Yet, many people who want to write books don't finish … for many reasons.

Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.

He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.

He's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.

For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com