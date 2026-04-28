Innovative Strategy: QR Code Turns a Postcard into a 16-Page Sales Presentation
At the center of the campaign is a breakthrough hybrid approach that blends traditional print with digital engagement.
Each oversized postcard will feature a prominently displayed QR code. With a simple scan, recipients are instantly taken to a narrated video PowerPoint presentation—delivering the full impact of a 16-page, full-color brochure in a dynamic, guided format.
Instead of relying on static print alone, recipients will:
- Watch a narrated presentation
- Hear key benefits clearly explained
- Be guided step-by-step toward action
"This transforms a postcard into a complete sales experience," said a spokesperson. "It's more engaging, more measurable, and far more cost-effective than traditional print"
"Free for Life" Offer Drives Immediate Response
The presentation concludes with a compelling call-to-action:
?? Free for Life access to answer journalist questions at
?? www.InterviewCLICK.com
Participants can:
- Respond directly to journalist inquiries
- Build media visibility
- Establish themselves as go-to experts
Inspired by a Proven Back-Cover Strategy
The campaign was inspired by an advertiser who purchased the back cover of the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons and used it to promote a QR-driven email opt-in offer.
That simple concept proved a powerful idea:
?? Print can trigger immediate digital response
Broadcast Interview Source has expanded this into a full-scale campaign that combines:
- Direct mail reach
- Mobile engagement
- Digital storytelling
Cost Advantage: Postcard vs. 16-Page Brochure
This strategy delivers significant savings while increasing engagement.
?? Postcard Campaign (10,000 pieces)
- Estimated total: $5,000 – $8,000
?? Traditional 16-Page Brochure Mailing
- Estimated total: $14,000 – $30,000+
?? Savings: $10,000–$20,000+
In addition, the QR-driven approach enables:
- Real-time tracking
- Instant content updates
- Higher engagement rates
Choosing the Right Postcard Size: Where Major Savings Occur
An important factor under consideration is selecting the optimal postcard size—a decision that can significantly impact total campaign cost.
Key Insight
USPS pricing is based on mail classification thresholds. Crossing certain size limits can increase postage by:
?? $0.10–$0.20 per piece
?? $1,000–$2,000 at 10,000 pieces
Size Options Under Evaluation
? 6" x 8" — Best Value Option
- Lower postage category
- Strong visibility
- Most cost-efficient
?? 6" x 9" — Higher Impact, Higher Cost
- Slightly larger and more noticeable
- Adds significant postage cost
?? Larger Formats (6" x 11" and beyond)
- Maximum visual impact
- Premium postage tier
Strategic Insight: QR Reduces Need for Size
Because the full message is delivered digitally, the postcard's role is simply to:
- Capture attention
- Trigger the scan
This allows the campaign to:
?? Use a smaller, more cost-efficient format
?? Without sacrificing effectiveness
Selecting the Best Vendor for Execution
With three vendors under consideration, Broadcast Interview Source is focused on selecting the partner that can best deliver:
- High-quality production
- USPS bulk mailing efficiency
- Accurate targeting of media professionals
- Seamless QR tracking and engagement measurement
"We are not just choosing a printer—we are selecting a strategic partner," the spokesperson added.
Why This Campaign Matters
As digital channels become increasingly saturated, direct mail—enhanced with QR technology—is emerging as a powerful way to break through the noise and drive action.
This campaign reflects a new model:
Print captures attention ? QR drives engagement ? Video converts ? Platform delivers value
About Broadcast Interview Source
Broadcast Interview Source connects journalists with knowledgeable experts ready to provide commentary on breaking news, trends, and feature stories. The platform helps media professionals find credible voices quickly while enabling experts to build authority and visibility.
Media Contact
Broadcast Interview Source
[Insert Name]
[Insert Phone]
[Insert Email]
?? www.InterviewCLICK.com
###
If you want next, I can:
- Turn this into a high-impact HTML email (with your logo + QR image embedded)
- Create the actual postcard front/back design
- Or write the script for the narrated 16-page presentation (this is the conversion engin