Broadcast Interview Source to Mail 10,000 Postcards—Selecting from Three Vendors While Using Innovative Strategy: QR Code Turns

Innovative Strategy: QR Code Turns a Postcard into a 16-Page Sales Presentation

At the center of the campaign is a breakthrough hybrid approach that blends traditional print with digital engagement.

Each oversized postcard will feature a prominently displayed QR code. With a simple scan, recipients are instantly taken to a narrated video PowerPoint presentation—delivering the full impact of a 16-page, full-color brochure in a dynamic, guided format.

Instead of relying on static print alone, recipients will:

Watch a narrated presentation

Hear key benefits clearly explained

Be guided step-by-step toward action

"This transforms a postcard into a complete sales experience," said a spokesperson. "It's more engaging, more measurable, and far more cost-effective than traditional print"

"Free for Life" Offer Drives Immediate Response

The presentation concludes with a compelling call-to-action:

?? Free for Life access to answer journalist questions at



?? www.InterviewCLICK.com

Participants can:

Respond directly to journalist inquiries

Build media visibility

Establish themselves as go-to experts

Inspired by a Proven Back-Cover Strategy

The campaign was inspired by an advertiser who purchased the back cover of the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons and used it to promote a QR-driven email opt-in offer.

That simple concept proved a powerful idea:

?? Print can trigger immediate digital response

Broadcast Interview Source has expanded this into a full-scale campaign that combines:

Direct mail reach

Mobile engagement

Digital storytelling

Cost Advantage: Postcard vs. 16-Page Brochure

This strategy delivers significant savings while increasing engagement.

?? Postcard Campaign (10,000 pieces)

Estimated total: $5,000 – $8,000

?? Traditional 16-Page Brochure Mailing

Estimated total: $14,000 – $30,000+

?? Savings: $10,000–$20,000+

In addition, the QR-driven approach enables:

Real-time tracking

Instant content updates

Higher engagement rates

Choosing the Right Postcard Size: Where Major Savings Occur

An important factor under consideration is selecting the optimal postcard size—a decision that can significantly impact total campaign cost.

Key Insight

USPS pricing is based on mail classification thresholds. Crossing certain size limits can increase postage by:

?? $0.10–$0.20 per piece



?? $1,000–$2,000 at 10,000 pieces

Size Options Under Evaluation

? 6" x 8" — Best Value Option

Lower postage category

Strong visibility

Most cost-efficient

?? 6" x 9" — Higher Impact, Higher Cost

Slightly larger and more noticeable

Adds significant postage cost

?? Larger Formats (6" x 11" and beyond)

Maximum visual impact

Premium postage tier

Strategic Insight: QR Reduces Need for Size

Because the full message is delivered digitally, the postcard's role is simply to:

Capture attention

Trigger the scan

This allows the campaign to:



?? Use a smaller, more cost-efficient format



?? Without sacrificing effectiveness

Selecting the Best Vendor for Execution

With three vendors under consideration, Broadcast Interview Source is focused on selecting the partner that can best deliver:

High-quality production

USPS bulk mailing efficiency

Accurate targeting of media professionals

Seamless QR tracking and engagement measurement

"We are not just choosing a printer—we are selecting a strategic partner," the spokesperson added.

Why This Campaign Matters

As digital channels become increasingly saturated, direct mail—enhanced with QR technology—is emerging as a powerful way to break through the noise and drive action.

This campaign reflects a new model:

Print captures attention ? QR drives engagement ? Video converts ? Platform delivers value

About Broadcast Interview Source

Broadcast Interview Source connects journalists with knowledgeable experts ready to provide commentary on breaking news, trends, and feature stories. The platform helps media professionals find credible voices quickly while enabling experts to build authority and visibility.

Media Contact

Broadcast Interview Source



[Insert Name]



[Insert Phone]



[Insert Email]



?? www.InterviewCLICK.com

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