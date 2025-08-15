Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. – Timeline of Key Milestones

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Friday, August 15, 2025

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. — Timeline (1984–2003) Company Timeline Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. — Milestones (1984–2003) Founded July 1984, Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. pioneered connections between experts and the news media through the Yearbook of Experts and a suite of online services that followed. 1984 Company founded (July). First Yearbook of Experts: a 64-page booklet mailed to 750 talk radio shows—early contact data for the nation's talk shows. 1985 Second edition features 20 paid listings from The Ad Council; Associated Press requests 1,000 copies. 1986 The New York Times dubs the Yearbook "Dial-An-Expert" 1987 Leading news/talk stations, 60 Minutes, and Donahue purchase copies. 1988 Media circulation grows to 4,000; reviews in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. AP calls it "An Encyclopedia of Sources" 1989 Power Media Yearbook (top print journalists) becomes a BIS publication. 1992 Yearbook circulation reaches 12,000 copies annually. 1994 The White House, IRS, and CIA place listings; total copies in print surpass 100,000. 1995 Newsweek and The New York Times Magazine run features; journalists request 9,000 print copies. 1996 Website launches as an interactive companion to the printed Yearbook. 1997 BIS launches Daybook.com, an online calendar of the day's media events. 1998 The Yearbook is included in the LexisNexis search platform. 1999 Free Library/BIS Publishing, Inc. carries five titles: Yearbook of Experts, Power Media Yearbook, Talk Show Yearbook, Baseball Goes to War (History), and Family Words (Humor). 2001 NewsReleaseWire.com debuts for secure release distribution; NewsMediaYearbook.com launches with live journalist listings. 2002 InterviewNet.com launches, enabling direct email contact (one-to-one or one-to-many). 2003 Yearbook of Experts publishes in both Adobe PDF and print—marking two decades of innovation and leadership. © Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. — Historical summary for archival and media use.

