Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. – Timeline of Key Milestones

- 1984
Company founded (July). First Yearbook of Experts: a 64-page booklet mailed to 750 talk radio shows—early contact data for the nation's talk shows.
- 1985
Second edition features 20 paid listings from The Ad Council; Associated Press requests 1,000 copies.
- 1986
The New York Times dubs the Yearbook "Dial-An-Expert"
- 1987
Leading news/talk stations, 60 Minutes, and Donahue purchase copies.
- 1988
Media circulation grows to 4,000; reviews in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. AP calls it "An Encyclopedia of Sources"
- 1989
Power Media Yearbook (top print journalists) becomes a BIS publication.
- 1992
Yearbook circulation reaches 12,000 copies annually.
- 1994
The White House, IRS, and CIA place listings; total copies in print surpass 100,000.
- 1995
Newsweek and The New York Times Magazine run features; journalists request 9,000 print copies.
- 1996
Website launches as an interactive companion to the printed Yearbook.
- 1997
BIS launches Daybook.com, an online calendar of the day's media events.
- 1998
The Yearbook is included in the LexisNexis search platform.
- 1999
Free Library/BIS Publishing, Inc. carries five titles: Yearbook of Experts, Power Media Yearbook, Talk Show Yearbook, Baseball Goes to War (History), and Family Words (Humor).
- 2001
NewsReleaseWire.com debuts for secure release distribution; NewsMediaYearbook.com launches with live journalist listings.
- 2002
InterviewNet.com launches, enabling direct email contact (one-to-one or one-to-many).
- 2003
Yearbook of Experts publishes in both Adobe PDF and print—marking two decades of innovation and leadership.