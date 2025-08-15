Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. – Timeline of Key Milestones
Text
Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. – Timeline of Key Milestones
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Friday, August 15, 2025

 
Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. — Timeline (1984–2003)

Company Timeline

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. — Milestones (1984–2003)

Founded July 1984, Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. pioneered connections between experts and the news media through the Yearbook of Experts and a suite of online services that followed.

  1. 1984

    Company founded (July). First Yearbook of Experts: a 64-page booklet mailed to 750 talk radio shows—early contact data for the nation's talk shows.

  2. 1985

    Second edition features 20 paid listings from The Ad Council; Associated Press requests 1,000 copies.

  3. 1986

    The New York Times dubs the Yearbook "Dial-An-Expert"

  4. 1987

    Leading news/talk stations, 60 Minutes, and Donahue purchase copies.

  5. 1988

    Media circulation grows to 4,000; reviews in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. AP calls it "An Encyclopedia of Sources"

  6. 1989

    Power Media Yearbook (top print journalists) becomes a BIS publication.

  7. 1992

    Yearbook circulation reaches 12,000 copies annually.

  8. 1994

    The White House, IRS, and CIA place listings; total copies in print surpass 100,000.

  9. 1995

    Newsweek and The New York Times Magazine run features; journalists request 9,000 print copies.

  10. 1996

    Website launches as an interactive companion to the printed Yearbook.

  11. 1997

    BIS launches Daybook.com, an online calendar of the day's media events.

  12. 1998

    The Yearbook is included in the LexisNexis search platform.

  13. 1999

    Free Library/BIS Publishing, Inc. carries five titles: Yearbook of Experts, Power Media Yearbook, Talk Show Yearbook, Baseball Goes to War (History), and Family Words (Humor).

  14. 2001

    NewsReleaseWire.com debuts for secure release distribution; NewsMediaYearbook.com launches with live journalist listings.

  15. 2002

    InterviewNet.com launches, enabling direct email contact (one-to-one or one-to-many).

  16. 2003

    Yearbook of Experts publishes in both Adobe PDF and print—marking two decades of innovation and leadership.

© Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. — Historical summary for archival and media use.
62
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics