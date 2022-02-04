Boris Johnson’s ‘Partygate’ Is Latest Example Of What Not To Do In A Crisis

Friday, February 4, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's self-inflicted crisis is the most recent example of what not to do during a crisis.

According to the Washington Post, Johnson was " facing two investigations into allegations that 10 Downing Street, his office and residence, repeatedly breached the government's own coronavirus restrictions by holding social gatherings, indoors and outdoors. Some of the claims have been supported with photos, videos and email exchanges. Others rely on accounts of government sources."

Although Johnson apologized for the parties, it might have come too late to save his political life.

Irony

It is ironic that Johnson created this crisis.

That's because when a new variant of Covid was discovered in December 2020, Johnson did an excellent job of following a basic rule of crisis management: When you see something, do something or say something. And the sooner you do or say it, the better.

Johnson went on national television to announce that, "It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot proceed with Christmas as planned." He said there was "no alternative open to me" and people must sacrifice this Christmas to have a better chance of protecting the lives of loved ones, according to the Associated Press.

A Bad Example And Poor Message

Today, Johnson is setting a bad example and sending a poor message about managing a crisis by appearing to ignore his own government's restrictions about Covid.

As anticipation builds over the pending release of investigations into "partygate", calls for Johnson to leave office are increasing as well.

GBnews.com reported that, "As Whitehall braces itself for the report findings, calls for the PM to quit have risen, with dissenting voices including Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner. She said: "Boris Johnson is a national distraction. Conservative MPs should stop propping him up and he should finally do the decent thing and resign."

Impact On UK Government

It is not unusual for a crisis to impact the activities of an organization. The UK government is no exception.

According to The Guardian, "Boris Johnson's plight is leaving government in a state of near-paralysis, with key decisions delayed while No 10 focuses on defending the prime minister amid the Downing Street parties scandal, sources say.

"It's not as easy to get policy through if it has to involve No 10 at the moment. I'm aware the civil servants feel it – feel the slowdown," said one frustrated aide in a Whitehall department. 'You just need to have things to carry on doing.''

A Classic Example

Kirk Hazlett is an adjunct communications professor at the University of Tampa. He said Johnson "has presented a classic case example of how not to confront skepticism about one's actions. The parties happened. He was there. The public knows.

"In situations like this, as I have advised my senior officials as the organization's communication 'face' while serving in the military and in later life in corporate and nonprofit organizational settings, my wording is: "Tell the truth. Apologize for improper actions. Tell the public what will change from this point on. Don't do it again," he advised.

''As I caution my undergraduate and graduate public relations students now as a communication professor, 'If you do something wrong, I will find out and you will suffer the consequences,'" Hazlett concluded.

'A Colossal Failure'

Political campaign consultant Peter F. DiSilvio observed that Johnson's handling of his crisis, "... has been a colossal failure. The seemingly endless cycle of him going before the media making excuses and feigning apologies before yet another bomb drops have been devastating for the Conservative Party and to his own personal brand. It's no wonder Johnson has seen his disapproval rating jump to as high as 64% and his approval ratings plummet to as low as 29% in recent polls.

"As I remind my candidates often, the most powerful predictor of whether a story will spread is the degree of positive or negative emotions a person feels. Johnson is on the wrong end of the equation with his every move ramping up the rage. He needs to course correct soon, come completely clean and move on, or risk losing his government," he advised.

Avoiding Ownership Of The Problem

Phillip Arceneaux is a professor of strategic communications at Miami University in Ohio. He said that Johnson and 10 Downing "have consistently avoided assuming ownership of the problem. Based in situational crisis communication response strategies, they have employed classic Deny and Diminish crisis response strategies by:

Criticizing the journalists and news outlets publishing Partygate stories,

Denying the parties took place or that Johnson attended them or even knew about them

Scapegoating the problem onto low- and mid-tier staffers, and, once acknowledging the parties took place

Providing excuses or justifications for why they didn't actually break rules or violate public health policies.

Advice For Business Leaders

The Buck Stops With You

Arceneaux noted that, "'When you're at the head of the ship, or serve as the face of an organization, whether elected like a politician or appointed like a CEO, the buck stops with you.

''There is a realistic expectation to presume leaders will mess up, make mistakes, no human is perfect and every leader, whether they like to admit it or not, is human. The issue comes in how you choose, or otherwise not, take ownership of the crisis once it goes public.

The Most Powerful Tool

Arceneaux noted that, "''From a public relations standpoint, the simplest and most powerful tool in crisis communication is an apology, or trying to rebuild relationships with the public and invested stakeholders. Assuming ownership over wrongs committed, you accept responsibility and ask for forgiveness, that is the mark of great leadership.

A Leader's Responsibility

''An organizational leader has the responsibility to both serve as the face of an organization and lead by example.

''When a leader makes a mistake, it isn't great – but they apologize, make amends, and move on. The best leaders, from industry, to politics, sport, and so on, have the grace and humility to own when they make a mistake and both learn and grow from the situation.''

''When they refuse to take ownership, it hurts the unspoken bonds that make an organization run, the relationships built upon trust and credibility that endear employees and stakeholders to support you.''

''Business leaders, like politicians, can best serve their employees and stakeholders by being honest, transparent, and taking responsibility for their mistakes. And nothing will go further in rebuilding trust and credibility than simply saying, 'I was wrong, and I apologize.''

