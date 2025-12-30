Books to Change Your Life into Love and Reality

Books to Change Your Life

My story might bring a new perspective to others. I was looking for help with anxiety and the prescriptions from my psychiatrist addicted me. I found a new life style that has catapulted me from addiction, depression, even mental illness into to a joyful experience of sanity. My insatiable curiosity brought my researching and seeking answers to how this happened to me.

Ongoing hunger for more answers brought me a new perspective about life. I found the dynamics that generate our life. I no longer needed to be a fear-based person bringing all kinds of dilemmas and problems into my life. I could go a different path that brings joy, happiness, with great results and happy feelings.

The past darkness is gone and I am able to live in the moment which is a gift and that is why it is called THE PRESENT. My new path has brought a life beyond my wildest imagination. I never saw myself having love in my experiences as growing up it was always abuse, trauma, and fear. I now am able to raise my awareness into a higher consciousness that brings truth and reality. This higher consciousness is there for everyone. It is a choice to move out of the darkness of negativity into the light and love of the universe.

My journey reveals the secrets to life and living in reality with love in health, wholeness, happiness, and prosperity; it is available to everyone. Experiencing addictions, mental illness, PTSD, childhood and adult domestic violence are a few of the problems that became my laboratory to understand the dynamics of life and living.

I do the right next thing in front of move and me to the next right thing and just keep moving forward. I have no goals as they limit my focus. I taught in several colleges, spiritual groups, and lectured in a university. I became an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, soul healing, past life regressions, mediumship, talking to those past over, channeling ascended masters, and giving Tarot readings. I am on the International Board for Regression Therapy, IBRT, and on the American Board for Hypnotherapy. ABH.

"Roses Have Thorns" was my first book. It is a poetic biography of my life trying to find answers. My next book became "The Real Meaning of 2012, Bringing Heaven to Earth" which explains moving through the Third Dimension of duality into the Fifth Dimension of Love. "Road to Success" has four articles I wrote for an anthology series of about success. Anyone can benefit from the narratives to becoming more successful within your life. "Paradigm Busters" reveals the process to move emotionally into a higher consciousness of love releasing the barriers to that love.

This higher consciousness is there for everyone. It is a choice to move out of the darkness of negativity into the light and love of the universe. "Paradigm Busters", is the ultimate self-help book. It includes charts and tools to be in the presence of your Creator. In addition, it has the details of how I moved from a fear-based life into a love-based life where there is no guilt, fear, shame, or past baggage.

"Finding Realty Beyond Fear" follows "Paradigm Busters" provides information with the "how to" change yourself to be the person you truly are. It progresses forward into your new state of 'being' , into becoming Christ Consciousness.

My latest book, "A Spark of Truth" at Amazon tells the lies and beliefs that have been in our culture from many years. Learn how this came to be. From the earliest times and through secret societies based in evil, while the elites run the three major powers, government, religion, and finance that have infiltrated society through banking education, medicine, media entertainment, etc. In addition, I have five E-books on Amazon that concisely describe the answers to life's problems.

My 11 books are on Amazon, 200 videos on YouTubes, and I write a monthly column, that support spiritual growth. The Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment sends my books internationally to prisons. I am included in "Who's Who in America and Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executive. In addition, I have produced and hosted two radio shows.

Testimonials:

Marilyn is a great soul…She is one of my most successful Lightworkers and I am extremely proud of her and grateful for her contribution to our earth. She is simply the best! –With gratitude and admiration for her talent and skill. Linda Schiller-Hanna Founder, Natural Psychic School of Metaphysics, rounder, Angel Love Healing Center, Speaker: Edgar Cayce's A. R.E . Intuition Trainer.

This was one of the most enlightened talks I've ever attended. It was as if we were here for weeks worth of information. If we could get a dose of this information every day, we would be perfect. John F. Scott, President of the Narada Theosophical Society in Tacoma.

