Book Trailer on Rumble about Historic July 1992 World Flight Across Russia, 12 Aircraft ‘Round the World Thru Russia in 21 Days

During that honeymoon summer of July 1992, as Guests of Russian VP Alexander Rutksoi, 22 Aviators crossed Siberia after being feted in Moscow to a meeting with Mayor Yury Luzhkov, tours of Red Square, The Kremlin and Star City, the latter hosted by world famous Soviet cosmonauts.

The just released book, Round the World & Across Russia in 21 Days, 30 Years Later, provides and in-depth and historic look at a complex aviation adventure at a historical watershed moment in time. Only months after the Soviet Union had collapsed, this group of unlikely adventurerd took off from the Santa Monica Airport, July 4, 1992, and flew their single and twin engine privately owned general aviation aircraft 18,000 miles around the world and across some of the most inhospitable terrain in the world.

Currently available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, the author, who also documented the event, constructed the book using 7 major pilot journals, 5 ancillary journals, 25 hours of video tape, interviews and what he recalled. Details and other info can be found at www.MichaelButlerBooks.com.

Round the World & Across Russia Book Trailer





This unique aviation adventure took place in the wake of the dramatic and sudden collapse of the Soviet Union, an event which unfolded during many months in midst of trying to organize this complex aviation adventure. The World Flight Across Russia was the idea of Marcel Large, President of Raid Intl. and organizer of many car, motorcycle and air rallies for decades prior to our event.

Hatched after taking the first private group of general aviation aircraft into the Soviet Union in early 1991, he wanted it to go beyond just flying around the world across Soviet Union. Designed as a annual event, with a different group flying a different route across the Soviet Union each summer, it ended up being across Russia and only took place that one honeymoon summer right after the collapse in July 1992.

A fascinating part of the story was Marcel, his wife Michelle, Eric Vercesi and Paul Hollenbeck dealing with Soviet and then Russian authorities with no one truly knowing who could answer the most pressing questions at hand.

Moscow, January 1992: Four people were in Moscow, weeks after the Soviet Union voted itself out of business, trying to organize a World Flight Across Russia. Confusion reigned supreme six months after hard-liners tried to reverse all those gains made during Gorbachev's reforms, when Boris Yeltsin and the people made their famous stand for freedom in August 1991. Odds were stacked against their success as the world was still reeling from one amazingly startling fact: The Cold War had just ended!

he '1st Annual Around the World Air Rally' was the first western or civilian group of general aviation aircraft to circumnavigate while crossing the entire landmass of Russia, but that is only part of the story. Our group was under protection of one of the highest officials, Vice President Rutskoi, in an effort to create updated cultural and business ties between old enemies and new friends. Five days in Moscow and across Siberia we carried the highest authority in our back pocket... but sometimes in some places that was not enough...

Media Interviews: For review copies or interviews please contact Eric Blair Enterprises at MichaelButlerBooks@pm.me or 213-534-7292.