‘Book Title Generator,’ by Book Publicist Scott Lorenz, Garners 25th Win for Best in Business at Pacific Book Awards

Plymouth, MI—Book Title Generator: A Proven System in Naming Your Book, by book publicist Scott Lorenz garnered a 25th win for Best in Business at Pacific Book Awards. Pacific Book Review is a recognizable name in the business for publishers, authors, literary agents and the media. They specialize in authoritative, objective book reviews, written by specialists selected for their knowledge and expertise in each genre.

Scott Lorenz, President of Westwind Book Marketing with 30+ years in the PR business, has witnessed and adapted to the massive technological and societal changes which have altered the book marketing landscape. "Besides writing a good book, the most important thing for a book's success is an excellent title," says Lorenz. "Nobody buys a book unless they're first attracted by the title and cover. If the title doesn't grab them, it's game over." Using the latest methods of getting a book ranked on search engines and in Amazon, Lorenz shows authors how to get the right title for their book. "I ask authors to consider all options in the quest for the perfect book title. From using numbers, alliteration, idioms, and keyword research, Book Title Generator covers them all."

Lorenz offers this sage advice: "If you take the time and utilize the tools laid out for you here and choose the right search engine-optimized title, your book will have an inside edge in turning big sales at the top of the Amazon rankings. Choose the wrong title and your book languishes in obscurity."

Book Title Generator has received dozens of awards in numerous categories ranging from writing and publishing to business and marketing. The awards include: The Independent Author Network Award, Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, eLit Award, Literary Titan Book Award, Royal Dragonfly Award, American Book Fest, Book Readers Appreciation, Wishing Shelf, The New England Book Festival, Firebird Book Awards, New York Book Festival, San Francisco Book Festival, The Presidents Book Award, IPPY Book Award, Next Generation Award, AXIOM Business Book Award, Book Excellence Award, AMG International, PenCraft Book Achievement, Book of the Year Award, Best Book Award, B.R.A.G. Medallion, FAPA's President's Silver Award and the International Book Award.

Watch the official book trailer at https://bit.ly/BookTitleGeneratorTrailer





"This guy NAILS IT! A real pro who knows exactly what he's talking about. Grabbing a copy before you publish your book is a no-brainer- especially if you're a first-time author." —Brian F. Amazon, 5-Stars

"Bottom line: this is a compilation of clever ideas from a highly-experienced book publicist. Even the most experienced author will benefit from them." —Richard B. Schwartz, Amazon Top 500 Reviewer, Top Contributor, 5-Star

"I particularly enjoyed his analysis on the effectiveness of idioms, alliteration, and metaphors in developing effective book titles. I recommend the book to both new and experienced authors." —Barbara Mojica, Amazon Top 1000 Reviewer, Top Contributor, 5-Stars

"This is an indispensable, first rate adjunct to the art of writing – and selling- your book. The goal: discoverability! Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"Book Publicist Scott Lorenz gives you the ABCs and XYZs of picking the perfect title for that book you have put your heart into. It's required reading for aspiring or experienced writers." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5 Stars

"I am an author, and I have been writing for over 10 years. This book is exactly what I have been looking for all this time. Scott Lorenz understands the creative side while delving into the marketing side of naming a book. It explains how to set yourself up for success." —Iris, Amazon reviewer, 5 Stars

Strategies put forth by Lorenz hold true for aspects of online marketing beyond the book world, which could prove valuable for authors seeking to showcase their professional services. Many authors employ a book as an entrée for seminars, speaking engagements, consulting or marketing a specific expertise.

Lorenz lays out a multi-prong strategy urging the use of high-tech tools, researching bestsellers by genre and choosing "title keywords" which get a book ranked on search engines and Amazon. Having seen and experienced the pitfalls of book marketing, Lorenz thoughtfully ushers authors through the maze of numbers, alliterations, idioms, keywords and everything else which has to be considered in the quest for the perfect book title.

The book is available on Amazon in ebook for Kindle, paperback and as an audiobook.

"A thoughtful collection of techniques and tips for naming a book. I highly recommend it." —Pamela Gossiaux, Bestselling Author, Russo Romantic Mysteries, 5 Stars

"Revealed! The secret behind choosing a great title for your book can be found in Book Title Generator... it's essential reading for authors... before they title their book!" —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5 Stars

"Authors Stop! Don't Pass GO! You must read this book BEFORE you title your book. Don't make that fateful mistake of mistitling your book!" —Jess Todtfeld, Author Media Secrets, Former TV Producer for NBC, ABC and FOX-News, 5 Stars

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Book Marketing, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book.

He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

