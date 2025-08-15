Book Publicist Scott Lorenz’s Expert Advice for Authors Found on ‘The Book Publicist’ Blog

Plymouth, MI—Renowned book publicist Scott Lorenz, president of Westwind Book Marketing, continues to be a trusted voice in the industry with his widely read blog, where he shares invaluable insights for authors at every stage of their journey. "Get all the publicity your book deserves, and more!" says Lorenz.

A standout feature of the blog is the Author Advice section, offering practical tips and expert insights on topics such as book awards, author websites, headshots, media interviews, and securing coverage in outlets like The New York Times Book Review—all designed to help authors navigate the complexities of book marketing and promotion.

Lorenz specifically emphasizes the importance of creating an engaging author website as a key tool for building a professional author brand. He advises authors to prominently display their book cover, share a compelling bio, showcase reader and media reviews, and include any awards to build credibility. Lorenz also recommends adding a book trailer to capture interest and give visitors a dynamic introduction to the book—all essential elements for attracting attention from readers and media.

Whether an aspiring or seasoned writer, authors turn to Lorenz's expert guidance to make informed decisions and move confidently toward success in today's competitive publishing landscape. His blog serves as more than just a source of advice—it's a toolbox packed with essential resources every author should have at their fingertips.

To explore expert strategies and gain valuable insights on book marketing and promotion, visit Scott Lorenz's blog at www.book-publicist.com.

