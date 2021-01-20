Book Publicist Scott Lorenz’s ‘Book Title Generator’ Racks Up 9th Award

Plymouth, MI—Book Title Generator: A Proven System in Naming Your Book, by book publicist Scott Lorenz, has now garnered nine awards on top of a slew of 5-Star reviews and book industry plaudits. Lorenz's comprehensive book has now earned a place in the Must-Read category for authors of all experiences and publishers of all sizes.

Our high-tech landscape now requires naming a book, and designing an online PR campaign, using careful research, due diligence and constantly adjusting to new circumstances. Lorenz, President of Westwind Book Marketing, believes his experience in book marketing is a big gain for authors wanting their books to stand out from the pack and gain traction online.

"I keep telling authors that they should enter awards because it gives them added credibility and stature. Awards help authors break out of the pack and get noticed. By virtue of the fact you are reading this press release," says Lorenz, "I've proved my point."

Here are a few of the awards:



Independent Author Network



Pencraft Book Awards



Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards



Literary Titan Book Award



Royal Dragonfly Book Award



American Book Fest



Book Readers Appreciation

Here's what top Amazon reviewers are saying about Book Title Generator:

"Bottom line: this is a compilation of clever ideas from a highly-experienced book publicist. Even the most experienced author will benefit from them." Richard B. Schwartz, Amazon Top 500 Reviewer, Top Contributor: Philosophy, 5-Stars

"I particularly enjoyed his analysis on the effectiveness of idioms, alliteration, and metaphors in developing effective book titles. I recommend the book to both new and experienced authors." Barbara Mojica, Amazon Top 1000 Reviewer, Top Contributor: Children's Books, 5-Stars

"This is an indispensable, first rate adjunct to the art of writing – and selling- your book. The goal: discoverability! Very highly recommended." Grady Harp, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"Book Publicist Scott Lorenz gives you the ABCs and XYZs of picking the perfect title for that book you have put your heart into. It's required reading for aspiring or experienced writers." John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5 Stars

"I think this book is going to make me money! After not too much effort I have an EVEN BETTER, smarter, Amazon VERY-friendly, title. Thank you, Scott!" Ricky G, Amazon, 5-Stars

"I am an author, and I have been writing for over 10 years. This book is exactly what I have been looking for all this time. Scott Lorenz understands the creative side while delving into the marketing side of naming a book. It explains how to set yourself up for success." Iris, Amazon reviewer, 5 Stars

Book Title Generator Book Trailer





Strategies put forth by Lorenz hold true for aspects of online marketing beyond the book world, which could prove valuable for authors seeking to showcase their professional services. Many authors employ a book as an entrée for seminars, speaking engagements, consulting or marketing a specific expertise.

Lorenz lays out a multi-prong strategy urging the use of high-tech tools, researching bestsellers by genre and choosing "title keywords" which get a book ranked on search engines and Amazon. Having seen and experienced the pitfalls of book marketing, the book thoughtfully ushers you through the reality maze of numbers, alliterations, idioms, keywords and everything else which has to be considered in your quest for the perfect book title.

"I highly suggest anyone desiring to improve or learn how to better generate a book title, to purchase this book. Other similar books with comparable concepts are mostly smoke and mirrors, while this book cuts straight through all the fluff with step-by-step techniques for achieving the best possible results. All in all, this was a great book and well worth the money." Chris Mentillo 5-Stars

"Do you want your book title to be a success? Listen up!" Northcoaster on Amazon 5-Stars

A number of famous books began with less-than-optimal titles and Lorenz explains how, with a new title, they rose to prominence. As a student and lover of book titles, Scott Lorenz brings his book marketing experience to bear on a vital aspect in shepherding your book towards bestseller status. Book Title Generator is designed for authors and publishers as a surefire method to uncover that coveted, memorable and winning book title!

The book is available on Amazon in ebook for Kindle, paperback and as an audiobook. Find out more at: www.BookTitleGenerator.net Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/BookTitleGeneratorTrailer Listen to a sample of the audiobook here: http://bit.ly/AudioSampleBookTitleGen

"A thoughtful collection of techniques and tips for naming a book. I highly recommend it."Pamela Gossiaux, Bestselling Author, Russo Romantic Mysteries, 5 Stars

"Revealed! The secret behind choosing a great title for your book can be found in Book Title Generator... it's essential reading for authors... before they title their book!" Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5 Stars

"Authors Stop! Don't Pass GO! You must read this book BEFORE you title your book. Don't make that fateful mistake of mistitling your book!" Jess Todtfeld, Author Media Secrets, Former TV Producer for NBC, ABC and FOX-News, 5 Stars

Book Title Generator Audio Book Sample





Book publicist Scott Lorenz, is President of Westwind Book Marketing, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book.

He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Communications' book marketing approach at https://www.Book-Marketing-Expert.com/ or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Join the 42K+ authors and writers who follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist