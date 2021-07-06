Book Publicist Scott Lorenz, Author of ‘Book Title Generator,’ Wins Bronze Medal ‘Indie Publisher Book’ & Gold ‘eLit’ Awards

Plymouth, MI—Book Title Generator: A Proven System in Naming Your Book by Scott Lorenz, President of Westwind Book Marketing, received a Bronze Medal in the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Awards. According to their website, the Independent Publisher Book Awards were "conceived in 1996 as a broad-based, unaffiliated awards program open to all members of the independent publishing industry, and are open to independent authors and publishers worldwide who produce books intended for an English speaking audience. The IPPY Awards reward those who exhibit the courage, innovation, and creativity to bring about change in the world of publishing."

Lorenz's book has received well-deserved praise with scores of stellar 5-Star reviews and ongoing recognition with multiple awards. Recently the book won a Gold Medal eLit Award in the Writing and Publishing Category. The eLit is an "industry-wide, unaffiliated awards program open to all members of the electronic publishing industry. The eLit Awards celebrate the ever-growing market of electronic publishing in the wide variety of reader formats."

Book Title Generator has firmly established itself as the go-to reference guide for crafting a book title that serves many different purposes; from being catchy and compact to maxing SEO; from getting book buyers to stop when coming across a book title to getting complex search algorithms to give it a top ranking on multiple online platforms. Authors, publishers and book promoters will learn valuable lessons and benefit from the wisdom and experience Lorenz poured into Book Title Generator, a book he believes is a big gain for authors wanting their books to stand out and gain Internet steam.

Here are a few of the other awards Book Title Generator has garnered: Independent Author Network, Pencraft Book Awards, Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards, Literary Titan Book Award, Royal Dragonfly Book Award, American Book Fest, Book Readers Appreciation

Book Title Generator Book Trailer





Here's what top Amazon reviewers are saying about Book Title Generator:

"This guy NAILS IT! A real pro who knows exactly what he's talking about. Grabbing a copy before you publish your book is a no-brainer- especially if you're a first-time author." —Brian F. Amazon, 5-Stars

"Bottom line: this is a compilation of clever ideas from a highly-experienced book publicist. Even the most experienced author will benefit from them." —Richard B. Schwartz, Amazon Top 500 Reviewer, Top Contributor: Philosophy, 5-Stars

"I particularly enjoyed his analysis on the effectiveness of idioms, alliteration, and metaphors in developing effective book titles. I recommend the book to both new and experienced authors." —Barbara Mojica, Amazon Top 1000 Reviewer, Top Contributor: Children's Books, 5-Stars

"This is an indispensable, first rate adjunct to the art of writing – and selling- your book. The goal: discoverability! Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"Book Publicist Scott Lorenz gives you the ABCs and XYZs of picking the perfect title for that book you have put your heart into. It's required reading for aspiring or experienced writers." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5 Stars

"I think this book is going to make me money! After not too much effort I have an EVEN BETTER, smarter, Amazon VERY-friendly, title. Thank you, Scott!" —Ricky G, Amazon, 5-Stars

"I am an author, and I have been writing for over 10 years. This book is exactly what I have been looking for all this time. Scott Lorenz understands the creative side while delving into the marketing side of naming a book. It explains how to set yourself up for success." —Iris, Amazon reviewer, 5 Stars

Strategies put forth by Lorenz hold true for aspects of online marketing beyond the book world, which could prove valuable for authors seeking to showcase their professional services. Many authors employ a book as an entrée for seminars, speaking engagements, consulting or marketing a specific expertise.

Lorenz lays out a multi-prong strategy urging the use of high-tech tools, researching bestsellers by genre and choosing "title keywords" which get a book ranked on search engines and Amazon. Having seen and experienced the pitfalls of book marketing, Lorenz thoughtfully ushers you through the maze of numbers, alliterations, idioms, keywords and everything else which has to be considered in your quest for the perfect book title.

A number of famous books began with less-than-optimal titles and Lorenz explains how, with a new title, they rose to prominence. As a student and lover of book titles, Scott Lorenz brings his book marketing experience to bear on a vital aspect in shepherding your book towards bestseller status. Book Title Generator is designed for authors and publishers as a surefire method to uncover that coveted, memorable and winning book title!

The book is available on Amazon in ebook for Kindle, paperback and as an audiobook. Find out more at: www.BookTitleGenerator.net Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/BookTitleGeneratorTrailer Listen to a sample of the audiobook here: http://bit.ly/AudioSampleBookTitleGen

"A thoughtful collection of techniques and tips for naming a book. I highly recommend it." —Pamela Gossiaux, Bestselling Author, Russo Romantic Mysteries, 5 Stars

"Revealed! The secret behind choosing a great title for your book can be found in Book Title Generator... it's essential reading for authors... before they title their book!" —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5 Stars

"Authors Stop! Don't Pass GO! You must read this book BEFORE you title your book. Don't make that fateful mistake of mistitling your book!" —Jess Todtfeld, Author Media Secrets, Former TV Producer for NBC, ABC and FOX-News, 5 Stars

Book Title Generator Audio Book Sample





Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Book Marketing, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book.

He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Communications' book marketing approach at https://www.Book-Marketing-Expert.com/ or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Join the 42K+ authors and writers who follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist