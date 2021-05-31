Bob Boylan, Author of ‘4 Ideas with Actionable Wisdom,’ Interviewed by Mark Bishop on Tucson Business RadioX

Woodland Park, Colorado—Bob Boylan, author of Retirement: Your New Adventure! and 4 Ideas with Actionable Wisdom, was interviewed by Mark Bishop on Tucson Business RadioX. Since both books were released concurrently, Bishop wanted to discuss both after quizzing Boylan on his career teaching presentation skills to corporate execs and then as a renowned landscape photographer. Boylan set this table this way: "My presentation clients were middle to senior management of large corporations, and they defined me as a paradigm changer, saying I help people see things differently, so they can do things differently. This will help your listeners understand where I'm coming from."

The first book discussed was Retirement: Your New Adventure!, which Bishop found interesting as thoughts of stepping away from the radio mic have become more prevalent for him. Boylan explained that he wants retirees to "genuinely consider the ideas in the book to expand their horizons, to realize this new season of life can be an adventure that is unbelievable, maybe even more significant than their professional lives." Those embarking on a new phase in life, personal or professional, can definitely utilize the ideas and beliefs put forth by Boylan. A key message for everyone is this: "Don't listen to the naysayers who rain on your parade, mock your plans or put down your ambitions, no matter what your age."

Bob Boylan doesn't let real or imagined impediments stand in his way, which Bishop discovered when he asked about his decision, in conjunction with his wife, to pick up and move to Austria from Colorado. A landscape photography assignment brought them to Austria, and after leaving neither could stop thinking about moving there. Shortly afterwards Bob and his wife made the move with no hesitation.

4 Ideas with Actionable Wisdom is a small book with a huge message. Each section ends with a series of questions which help one to embrace gratitude, give 110% percent and control thought to alter everything. Boylan draws on the Bible, writers, philosophers, clergy, sports figures and people who helped him along with his own up and down struggles.

"Practical and inspirational, this is a much-needed guide, especially now! Highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-stars

"No matter how young or old you are, you can always take steps to change your life for the better, and Bob has some excellent, wisdom-filled advice to offer. Highly recommended!" —Rachel Song, Editor and Writer, 5-stars

4 Ideas with Actionable Wisdom, ISBN 9781098361563 (paperback) $10.95, ISBN 9781098361570 (e-book) $6.99, 2021, 99 pages, Book Baby, Available at Amazon and Book Baby. Retirement: Your New Adventure!, ISBN 9781098363048 (e-book) $8.99, ISBN 9781098363031 (paperback) $14.95, 2021, Book Baby, 128 pgs, Available at Amazon.

About Bob Boylan: Bob Boylan is a presentation skills trainer and professional landscape photographer with a zest for life. He has been self-employed since the age of thirty-one. He founded Successful Presentations and travels across the country delivering "training that takes" to middle to senior management. His goal is to help people change their paradigms and open their minds to a better way of doing things.

A native of Minnesota, Bob attended Saint Thomas University in Saint Paul, then transferred to the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a BA in psychology. He has five children and six grandchildren.

After photographing the best tulip gardens in Austria in 2013, Bob and his wife Linda decided to sell everything they owned and move to Salzburg. Today, Bob and Linda live in Woodland Park, Colorado, where they're always looking for their next adventure.

Bob is the author of Retirement: Your New Adventure! and 4 Ideas with Actionable Wisdom. For more information, visit bobboylan.com.

