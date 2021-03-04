Beyoncé’s Dad Shares the Secrets to Her Rise to Fame

Dr. Willie Jolley interviews the man behind the world's top artists and musicians

On Saturday, March 6th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show airs Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with Mathew Knowles, record executive, businessman and CEO of President Music World Entertainment Corporation. Both father and manager to notable singer and performers Beyoncé and Solange, he went on to work with many R&B, pop and hip-hop artists in the music industry.

But Knowles did not stop with music. He also established the popular apparel line, Deréon as the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, and worked in film with the movie Obsessed. Knowles is also a motivational speaker and educator, where he holds a professorship at the University of Houston, Prairie View A&M University and The Art Institute.





The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" on the Erica Campbell Show. The author of multiple international bestsellers, his book, An Attitude of Excellence, is a testament to his principles and strategies.

Dr. Jolley uses his public platform to pursue his mission of empowering and encouraging people to rise above their circumstances and maximize their potential. He teaches the Jolley Method to help people win more. He has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually, live and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please contact Cheryl Ragin via email at info@williejolley.com.





