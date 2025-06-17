Speaker
Best Practices For Issuing Corporate And Government Apologies
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Tuesday, June 17, 2025

 

In this episode of the "Crisis Management Minute" podcast, learn about some of the best practices that executives of companies and government agencies should follow when they must apologize for something that they or their organizations did or said that created a crisis.  Listen to the show wherever podcasts are heard, including Apple Podcasts at this linkhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crisis-management-minute-with-edward-segal/id1667652492?i=1000713035078

The weekly "Crisis Management Minute" features advice and observations from Edward Segal, the country's leading crisis management expert.  He is the author of "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back for Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (John Murray Business) and "The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands," which will be published in September by John Murray Business. Segal is also a Leadership Strategies Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.

"Crisis Management Minute" was named one of the top 25 crisis management podcasts in 2024 and 2025 by FeedSpot. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

                                                       #####

 

 
