Best Long-Term Care Insurance Present To Give Your Adult Children
American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Los Angeles , CA
Friday, December 25, 2020


Christmas gifts for adult children
 

The eight million Americans who have long-term care insurance protection were given a holiday reminder by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"Let your adult children know you have purchased this important protection, it's one of the greatest gifts you can give them," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization.  "We hear from people who discover their elderly parent had insurance coverage following their death. Unfortunately, it's too late to benefit at that point."

The Association director shared the advisory noting that the more popular form of long-term care insurance protection today is a life insurance policy with LTC benefits.  "The life insurance benefit is valuable but if long-term care was needed, the policy often could pay out significantly more," Slome notes.

"But the gift is more than dollars," Slome shared.  "You bought this protection so that you would not be a burden on your loved ones.  You want your adult children to care about you, not have to care for you.  That's the best present you can give to those you love."

AALTCI advised people who purchased coverage to let a younger member of the family know that protection has been purchased.  "Let them know where they can find a copy of the policy so that should the time come, they can easily initiate the claims process," Slome explains.   Where possible, having another party notified should premium payments be forgotten can be essential.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. request long-term care insurance quotes call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.

Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.  He also directs the American Association for Critical Illness Insuranceand the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
