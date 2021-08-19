Best Lawyers® Recognizes Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman in 2022 Edition

Baum Hedlund Lawyers in The Best Lawyers in America® and Ones To Watch

Best Lawyers® selected nine attorneys at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman as listees in either The Best Lawyers in America® or Ones to Watch 2022 for their advocacy in Los Angeles, California:

Best Lawyers develops both The Best Lawyers in America and Ones to Watch through a meticulous peer review process. Top-rated attorneys from every corner of the country are asked to consider Best Lawyers candidates within their geographic region and legal practice area. Best Lawyers fact-checks and analyzes all peer feedback, selecting only the top 6% of the nation's private practice attorneys for The Best Lawyers in America and outstanding early career attorneys for Ones to Watch.

The Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys who earn Best Lawyers honors have the respect of their peers. Some of the firm's top cases include the first three Monsanto (now part of Bayer) Roundup cancer trials, which resulted in billions of dollars in compensation for their clients, and a $63 million class action settlement for those harmed by the mismarketing of Paxil to children and parents.

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is an award-winning national personal injury trial law firm. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has an additional office in the Bay Area and satellite offices throughout California and Washington, D.C. From prescription drug injuries to aviation, truck accidents, and more, the firm's acclaimed attorneys work tirelessly to win justice for plaintiffs.

