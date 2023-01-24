Before You Being Your 2023 Nonprofit Strategy Process, Join This Event

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Nonprofit CEO Summit features insights from nine nonprofit experts from both sides of the pond.

If you're planning to update your nonprofit organization's strategy in 2023, kick off your planning with the Nonprofit CEO Summit, a virtual transatlantic conversation, scheduled for Thursday, January 26, 2003, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. PT/noon to 1:30 p.m. ET/5 to 6:30 p.m. GMT.

During the event, nine nonprofit experts from the U.S., U.K., and Canada will share the latest thinking on two critical topics: strategy and leadership self-care in the face of so much change and uncertainty.

The Nonprofit CEO Summit, hosted by the Nonprofit Expert Group of the Society for the Advancement of Consulting, features two keynote presentations followed by peer discussions facilitated by the experts on a range of nonprofit areas from marketing and fundraising to strategy and leadership development to collaboration with indigenous groups.

U.K.-based consultant Martyn Drake will present All Change: The Future of Nonprofit Strategy and Leadership.

"Over the recent years, leading nonprofits have increasingly moved away from traditional models of strategy and organizational design and leadership," Drake said. "These organizations are exploring new models and paradigms to develop more responsive and impactful ways to bring about the change they want to see in the world."

In this session, Drake will outline the shifts nonprofits are making and why, the way these changes are flowing through, into both strategy and organizational design, the implications for leadership, executive and management teams, and what all of this means for nonprofit CEOs, both now and in the future.

U.S.-based consultant and coach Cheryl Williams will present Put Your Own Oxygen Mask On First: Taking Care Of Yourself So You Can Better Lead Others! She'll help leaders identify and begin to address the specific causes of feeling burnout, ennui, or overwhelm that so many face.

"As a result of taking care of yourself first," Williams said, "you'll have the foundation for building a healthy and effective team and achieving your organization's critical mission."

After each session, participants will have an opportunity to discuss these topics with peers led by one of seven nonprofit experts, including Canada-based Gwen Bridge, and U.S.-based Gail Bower, Karen Eber Davis, Liz De Clifford, Patton McDowell, Linda Popky, and Rebecca White.

The event is free of charge, but participants must register. To learn more about the event and nonprofit experts and to register, visit https://consultingsociety.com/nonprofit-ceo-summit-a-virtual-conversation/.