Friday, January 22, 2021

BE THE PEOPLE NEWS LAUNCHES INTERNET TALK SHOW

Conversations with Dr. Swain

Contact: Danielle Rae

Company: Carol Swain Enterprises

Phone: 615-283-0560

Email: danielle@bethepeoplenews.com

Website: http://bethepeoplenews.com/

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – On December 3, 2020, Be the People News launched a weekly talk show, Conversations with Dr. Carol Swain on Dr. Swain's website and social media platforms.

During the show, Dr. Swain will discuss topics such as faith, family, politics and culture. Since the launch, she has interviewed people from different professions, such as Brown University economist and public intellectual Glenn Loury, Sports journalist Jason Whitlock, U. S. Senator Masha Blackburn, and community activist, and renowned eye surgeon Dr. Ming Wang. These individuals are experts in their field who seek to share their knowledge of education, activism, racism, and theism.

In today's culture, people are taught what to think instead of how to think critically. Young people are continually exposed to liberal ideologies and indoctrination. These interviews the opportunity to learn more about current issues and how they can be more involved for the betterment of their communities and culture. Dr. Swain hopes these episodes will encourage others to begin asking questions and conduct their own research to gain more even information on the topics that are discussed.

Episodes are published every Thursday and can be found on her website, bethepeoplenews.com and social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Follow Carol Swain on social media and subscribe to her YouTube channel to be notified of when new episodes are published.

"I would encourage young people as conservative men and women to do your part to work together to change our nation and our world. It's really up to us to build the kind of future that we would want for our children and grandchildren. This is an important time in American history, Dr. Swain stated.

Dr. Carol Swain is widely recognized as an authority on political science, law, race, and immigration. She has provided expert commentary on current events and has appeared on national radio and television programs, such as NPR and Fox News. She is a retired professor of political science and law from Vanderbilt University and is a member of the James Madison Society at Princeton University, where she was a tenured professor.

If you would like more information or want to schedule Dr. Carol Swain for an interview or speaking event, contact Danielle Rae at danielle@bethepeoplenews.com or visit our website at https://carolmswain.com/ .

###