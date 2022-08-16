Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Baseball Games Are Out of the Middle-Class Ballpark
Text Graphics
Baseball Games Are Out of the Middle-Class Ballpark
From:
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Tuesday, August 16, 2022


Baseball Games Are Out of the Middle-Class Ballpark
 

In the dog days of summer a common American pastime has traditionally been attending a Major League Baseball game.  However, many middle-class families are finding that spending a few hours cheering on the home team is increasingly financially out-of-reach. For example, a typical family outing to the most expensive venue – the Boston Red Sox' Fenway Park – might buy 4 tickets ($61.71 each), 4 hot dogs ($6 each), 2 beers ($9.50 each), and 2 sodas ($5.50 each), plus parking ($23.53), which comes in at a whopping $324.37. The average cost across all major league stadiums is $204.76.  In the days of Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Sandy Koufax, the cost of the average family baseball game was half of what it is today—even after taking into account inflation – and just $10.35 in 1960 dollars. (Chart from thehustle.co)

 

For more information, you can contact Womack at greg@womackadvisers.com or call (405) 340-1717.

 

(Sources:  All index- and returns-data from Yahoo Finance; news from Reuters, Barron's, Wall St. Journal, Bloomberg.com, ft.com, guggenheimpartners.com, zerohedge.com, ritholtz.com, markit.com, financialpost.com, Eurostat,0020Statistics Canada, Yahoo! Finance, stocksandnews.com, marketwatch.com, wantchinatimes.com, BBC, 361capital.com, pensionpartners.com, cnbc.com, FactSet.)
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Greg Womack, CFP
Title: President
Group: Womack Investment Advisers
Dateline: Edmond, OK United States
Direct Phone: 405-340-1717
Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics