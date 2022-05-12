Barbara Hemphill is a 100 Women to KNOW Across America Honoree

Barbara Hemphill, founder of Productive Environment Institute, is being recognized as an honoree of the 100 Women to KNOW Across America. This prestigious annual award recognizes influential women who have made a significant impact in their field. Barbara is a highly respected businesswoman and leader, and this award is a testament to her hard work and dedication. She is an inspiration to women, and we are proud to have her as part of the 2022 100 Women to KNOW honorees!

The 2022 100 Women to KNOW Award celebrates the most accomplished and influential women in our society. 2022 honorees include leaders in business, healthcare, education, law, government, and more. Each woman has demonstrated exceptional achievement and dedication to her field.

Often referred to as the "Paper Tiger Lady" from her bestselling book "Taming the Paper Tiger," and author of the frequently-quoted phrase "Clutter is postponed decisions®," Barbara has dedicated her life to helping others get organized so they can accomplish their work and enjoy their lives. Productive Environment Institute trains and certifies consultants in her unique organizing methodology to become Certified Productive Environment Specialists™ to help individuals and organizations increase profit, productivity and peace of mind.