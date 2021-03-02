‘Bad Love Strikes’ by Kevin Schewe Wins L.A. Film Awards Best Sci-Fi Screenplay Award

Denver, CO—The film screenplay of Kevin Schewe's first book in the Bad Love Gang series, Bad Love Strikes, just garnered the Best Sci-Fi Screenplay Award from the Los Angeles Film Awards. The book which started it all, based on the author's childhood interests in time travel, World War II, military aviation and science, set the stage for a book series which has captured the imagination of a wide audience.

With all the elements for an exciting movie, Kevin Schewe brought the same energy and dedication to the Bad Loves Strikes screenplay that is amply demonstrated in all three books. Attention to detail, flights of fantasy, camaraderie in battle, WWII planes, fast cars and popular music to bring context and color throughout each story.

In Bad Love Strikes, the Bad Love Gang discovers The White Hole project, a "backup plan" time-travel machine created by President Franklin Roosevelt in case America lost the race to create the first atomic bomb. In the exciting sequel Bad Love Tigers, the Bad Love Gang uses the White Hole project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of Area 51, before heading to China to volunteer with the AVG Flying Tigers under General Claire Chennault.

Third in the series, Bad Love Beyond sees the gang traveling through time and space to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to Earth and get their hands on the cure for breast cancer. They battle KGB agents during the height of the Cold War and dinosaurs on a planet across the universe. During a radio interview Schewe explained how real-life characters Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Gerald Ford, the latter first encountered as a young solider in World War II, helped create White Hole, the top-secret time travel project at the center of everything.

A fun aspect of the book series is when the main character continually engages his "musical brain," a created soundtrack enhances scenes throughout all the books. Fans of the Bad Love Gang series can find the book music playlists on Spotify© and include famous, and not so famous, classics from The Beatles, Elvis, Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra and many others. Because of alien world time-travel elements within each story, the songs are also employed as a form of universal communication device to foster better relations.

Schewe, who has a background in physics, has always loved stories about time travel. "These stories just come to life in such an organic way," Schewe says. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history and time travel."

Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for Bad Love series: https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer.

"The Bad Love Gang is back with more edge-of-your-seat adventure involving spies, planes and time travel. This novel will thrill history buffs fascinated by World War II and the Cold War and takes you on a wild road trip across America." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

"The Bad Love Gang is back at it with an ample supply of action, adventure, espionage, intrigue and suspense. Bad Love Beyond is like flying through the Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum, Jurassic Park and Captain Kirk's starship with a wonderful tour guide." —David A. Holladay, M.D.

"Bad Love Beyond is the newest volume of the Bad Love series and once again the author mixes history with fantasy so successfully that the book both entertains and informs. Skillful writing, a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel." —Grady Harp, Top 50 Amazon Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

Whether you're a history buff, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Beyond is the adventure you've been waiting for. Grab your copy today.

Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 33 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly-traded, renewable, green energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc. Bad Love Beyond is the sequel to the bestselling Bad Love Tigers which was the sequel to his bestselling debut novel Bad Love Strikes. You can connect with Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or Instagram: @realkevinschewe.

Bad Love Beyond, ASIN: B08P5VSMNZ, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing, 2020, ebook: $9.49, 258 pages, available on Amazon and www.jancarolpublishing.com.

Media Contact: For a review copy of Bad Love Strikes, other books in the series or to arrange an interview with Dr. Kevin Schewe, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.comor by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.