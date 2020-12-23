‘Bad Love Strikes,’ and ‘Bad Love Tigers’ Released as Audio Books

Denver, CO—The first two books in the Bad Love Gang Series, by Kevin Schewe, are now available in audio book format through Amazon. Bad Love Strikes and Bad Love Tigers, featuring the thrilling exploits of the Bad Love Gang, lend themselves well to the audio format with action packed sequences mixed with Cold War espionage and time travel. Bad Love Beyond, the third book in the series, was just released and will be out in audio format shortly.

One of the most compelling aspects of the series is how the author carefully researched and portrays the real historical figures, such as President Roosevelt or a young and older President Gerald Ford, or accurately describes the effort to build the first nuclear weapon or the combat capabilities of a World War II fighter aircraft. A history buff since childhood, Kevin Schewe, a renowned MD and entrepreneur, then inserts a group of friends, like the chums from his youth, and sends them on important missions throughout time and space. Along the way various popular songs of the day pop up to highlight a mood or a moment in time to never forget.

Schewe, who has a background in physics, has always loved stories about time travel. "These stories just come to life in such an organic way," Schewe says. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history and time travel."

Here are audio book samples from Bad Love Strikes and Bad Love Tigers:

Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the first two books here:https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikesTrailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer.

"The Bad Love Gang is back at it with an ample supply of action, adventure, espionage, intrigue and suspense. Bad Love Beyond is like flying through the Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum, Jurassic Park and Captain Kirk's starship with a wonderful tour guide." —David A. Holladay, M.D.

"Bad Love Beyond is the newest volume of the Bad Love series and once again the author mixes history with fantasy so successfully that the book both entertains and informs. Skillful writing, a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel."—Grady Harp, Top 50 Amazon Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

In Bad Love Strikes, the Bad Love Gang discovers The White Hole project, a "backup plan" time-travel machine created by President Franklin Roosevelt in case America lost the race to create the first atomic bomb. In the exciting sequel Bad Love Tigers, the Bad Love Gang uses the White Hole project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of Area 51, before heading to China to volunteer with the AVG Flying Tigers under General Claire Chennault. Now, in Bad Love Beyond, the gang must travel not just through time, but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth.

Whether you're a history buff, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Beyond is the adventure you've been waiting for. Grab your copy today!

Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 33 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly-traded, renewable, green energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc. Bad Love Beyond is the sequel to the bestselling Bad LoveTigers which was the sequel to his bestselling debut novel Bad Love Strikes. You can connect with Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or Instagram: @realkevinschewe.

Bad Love Beyond, ASIN: B08P5VSMNZ, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing, 2020, ebook: $2.99, 258 pages, available on Amazon and www.jancarolpublishing.com. Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the first two books here: https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer

