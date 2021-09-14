‘Bad Love Strikes’ Racks Up 6th Screenplay Award at Seoul Intl. Short Film Festival, Kevin Schewe Sets Sight on Production Deal

Jasper, Indiana—Kevin Schewe is racking up screenplay awards for Bad Love Strikes, the first in his Bad Love Gang book series, from all over the world. Over the last few weeks, he picked up his fifth and sixth awards at the New Wave Short Film Festival, in Munich, Germany, and the Seoul International Short Film Festival in Korea. Bad Love Medicine, the fourth installment, was just released and is receiving rave reviews.

The Seoul festival claims they "aim to become a place, a community, for unique, indie artists, for films/web-series/scripts that explore new approaches to the world of narrative and form. As our name suggests, we welcome submissions from all over the world as we strive to connect filmmakers, producers, screenwriters, actors, editors, music composers and etc. through a shared platform."

The four previous awards are Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award, Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults at the South Florida Intl. Film Festival, L.A. Film Award for Best Sci-Fi Screenplay and a Gold Script Writing Award for SciFi Adventure from the Depth of Field Intl. Film Festival.

Amazon reviewers show the uniqueness of Bad Love Strikes: Pam G. wrote, "Author Kevin Schewe has taken a dark time in history, namely the Holocaust and creation of the Atomic Bomb, and buffered it with a gaggle of teens who offer us hope, friendship, and ultimately, a whole lot of fun." B.T. Thomas described the book this way, "Schewe does a masterful job weaving the elements of history and fantasy together to create a captivating tale that carries the reader quickly through the story. His writing is crisp, and his characterization is vivid propelling the reader quickly through the two hundred pages. He makes clear his (and his sister's) love for time travel in the dedication and it is apparent in his debut novel. It is an absolutely fun read to which Schewe adds the brilliant concept of music."

Bad Love Strikes was a bestselling book in the 'Time-Travel Fiction' category on Amazon, just behind Stephen King, and asks the question, "What if you could go back in time and save a Holocaust victim? Even just one?" A group of teens from Oak Ridge, TN is given that chance when they happen upon a defunct experiment left over from President Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, and the creation of the Atomic bomb.

Expert Click Radio · Kevin Schewe, Author of 'Bad Love Medicine,' Featured on Talk with Audrey Radio Show

The fourth book, Bad Love Medicine, takes readers from the deep-space beauty of Planet Azur back to a WWII Europe riddled with danger and espionage, bringing the time traveling heroes face-to-face with one of history's greatest villains—Adolf Hitler himself. The Bad Love Gang series is part history lesson and part sci-fi adventure. Schewe's engaging Bad Love Gang (based on his own friends in high school) once again set out to save history—this time, by stopping the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

The screenplay recently drew its 5th award in Munich, Germany at the New Wave Short Film Festival where it was chosen as a Special Jury Screenplay Selection. His screenplay has also won the Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award, the South Florida International Film Festival for Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults, the L.A. Film Awards Best Sci-Fi Screenplay, and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure from the Depth of Field International Film Festival. "Great writing needs to be savored and rewarded," say the Prix Royal judges.

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

They also discussed exactly how Schewe picked the popular songs which are spread throughout all four of the books. The author talked about growing up with the songs of the 1960s and 1970s and how, during the writing process, those songs come to him in what he calls his "musical brain." This is really a fun part of the Schewe's interview with Mark Bishop.

In Bad Love Strikes, the Gang discovered The White Hole Project, a time machine created by President Franklin Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb failed. In the exciting first sequel, Bad Love Tigers, the gang used the White Hole Project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of Area 51. In Bad Love Beyond, the gang traveled not just through time but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth. Now, in Bad Love Medicine, the gang has a two-fold mission: reunite a love-struck couple (while saving one of them from a future fate of cancer) separated by time and stop the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

Watch the Bad Love Medicine Book Trailer at https://bit.ly/BadLoveMedicineTrailer





Readers of all ages will love Bad Love Medicine, which also contains a soundtrack to guide you on your journey. Schewe, a lifelong WWII aficionado, has spent years researching the topics included in his books, including the nuclear physics behind the time and space travel, which makes the story that much more immersive. "These stories just come to life in such an organic way," says Schewe. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history, music, military aviation, WWII, science fiction and time travel."

Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Medicine is the adventure you've been waiting for. Grab your copy today!

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 34 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly traded, renewable energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc.

A long-time history buff, Schewe is the author of the Bad Love Book Series, a young adult sci-fi adventure that spans much of early 20th century history. The series includes titles such as Bad Love Strikes, Bad Love Tigers, Bad Love Beyond, and the newest in the series, Bad Love Medicine. His series has garnered international critical acclaim, including the Wishing Shelf Book Award Red Ribbon. He has also adapted Bad Love Strikes into a feature-length screenplay, earning him multiple accolades, including Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults from the South Florida International Film Festival, Best Sci-Fi screenplay from the LA Film Awards, and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure from the Depth of Field International Film Festival.

You can connect with Kevin Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or on his Instagram, @realkevinschewe

Bad Love Medicine, ASIN: B098TN6GKC, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing, July 6, 2021, available on Amazon and www.jancarolpublishing.com in ebook and paperback, 258 pages. Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the first three books here: https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer

Media Contact: For a review copy of Bad Love Medicine, or previous books in the series, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Kevin Schewe, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist