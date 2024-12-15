Bad Love Medicine by Kevin Schewe Named Finalist by the American Writing Awards in the Fiction: Science Fiction Category

Jasper, Indiana—Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Medicine has been named a FINALIST by The American Writing Awards in the Fiction: Science Fiction Category.

The prestigious American Writing Awards purpose is to provide recognition for authors and publishers all over the world. Their goal each year is to be the most inclusive and influential award competition available to authors and publishers worldwide.

Most-recently Bad Love Medicine won FIRST PLACE in the Australian BREW Fiction Book Excellence Awards in the Time-Travel Fiction category and garnered another FIRST PLACE win in the Time Travel Category from the Hollywood-based Halloween Book Festival. The highly acclaimed Bad Love Medicine has also won an award in the Young Adult category at the Southern California Book Festival plus an International Book Impact Award in the same category with the addendum of Excellence for Book Content Quality.

Creating time travel fiction requires an attention to detail predicated on intense research. Kevin Schewe's zealous fascination with everything World War II, which began at a young age, gave him a headstart and inspiration to write his four-book Bad Love sci-fi adventure series. With his background in physics and time travel as a primary element driving all the books, Schewe started with the premise of the WWII Manhattan Project and the race to become the first nation with the atomic bomb. Throughout the books, real life characters such as Presidents Roosevelt, Truman and Ford and British PM Winston Churchill make appearances and are portrayed with historical accuracy. Weapons, aircraft and classic cars are also highlighted with key specifications and in proper historical context.

In Bad Love Medicine the Bad Love Gang return to Earth after saving an alien planet from an extinction event in order to reunite a love-struck couple while saving one of them from a deadly disease in the future. At the same time, they must prevent Hitler and the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own in a quest to take their evil agenda to the future. They battle Russian KGB agents in the 1970s, Nazi military forces and scientists in the 1940s and travel from London to Liverpool in 1945.

"These stories have come to life in such an organic way," says Schewe. "They combine my childhood friendships and memories with my love of history, music, military aviation, WWII, science fiction and time travel." Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Medicine is the adventure you've been waiting for.

Bad Love Medicine Official Book Trailer





In book one, Bad Love Strikes, the Gang discover The White Hole Project, a time machine created by Albert Einstein at the request of President Franklin Roosevelt as a back-up plan in case the Nazis had won the race to be first with an atomic bomb. In the exciting sequel, Bad Love Tigers, the gang use the White Hole Project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the U.S. top-secrets of Area 51. In Bad Love Beyond, the gang travel not just through time but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth and help save her planet from an extinction event.

Other awards the books have won are the Wishing Shelf Red Ribbon Winner, Literary Titan Silver Book Award, NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, AMI Indie Book Awards, and an eLit Award to name a few.

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel—and experience! Very highly recommended."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!"—David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

The screenplay for Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers, the second book in the series, has also taken the world by storm with 450 international screenplay awards. It has won awards at Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards, to name a few.

Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the Bad Love series: https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer and https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer.

About: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for 37+ years. Join 57K followers of Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and discover all of his books at KevinSchewe.com