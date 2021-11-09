Available Medicare Drug Plans In New York Compared

A New York State senior on Medicare has 19 different stand-alone prescription drug plans to choose from according to a report issued today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Some eight different insurance companies offer plans that can range significantly in cost and benefits," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "A New York senior could pay as little as $7.20 a month to as much as $101-monthly for their drug plan coverage."

The Association director noted that the data was particularly important for seniors with stand-alone Medicare Part D drug coverage. "Individuals have less than a month left to compare their current coverage and switch to a better plan," Slome notes. "Medicare Open Enrollment is the single greatest opportunity for seniors but it ends December 7."

"Monthly premium is just one factor to look at," Slome advises. "The plan you have in 2021 can change how they will cover drugs you currently take in 2022. Or, you have started taking a new drug during this past year and can find far better coverage saving hundreds of dollars in the process." According to the Association only two New York plans scored a four star rating based on multiple factors judged by Medicare.

The Association makes available on online tool that can compare 2022 New York Medicare drug plan costs. "It's free and easy to use and doesn't require that you enter any personal information," Slome explains.

December 7 is the final day to make changes under Medicare Open Enrollment. "Waiting could be a mistake if you want or need to speak to a human being," Slome advises.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Insurance Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.