Author of Bill Bonin Serial Killer Bio to be Featured on WTBQ 1110 AM & WGHT 1500 FM New Jersey, Nov. 1 at 7:05 a.m. EST

Brad Butler, co-author of historical biography of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, Without Redemption , will be appearing in drive time on The Frank Truatt Morning Show on WTBQ 1110 AM & WGHT 1500 FM New Jersey on Nov. 1 at 7:05 a.m. EST.

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.

Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.

Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.

Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.

Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

• The most detailed bio of serial killer Bill Bonin ever written using previously hidden documents.

• How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

• How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

• Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

• Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

• How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

• How & Why March 24, 1980 is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

About the Authors: Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., author of Without Remorse and co-author of Without Redemption, was born and raised in the small town of Needles, California, in the barren desert. Brought up in a strict Southern Baptist household, her sheltered childhood and family life meant Vonda was in for a rude awakening when she was hired for a unique job. After the unexpected January 1981 jailhouse suicide of Freeway Killer Vernon Butts, the Los Angeles County Mental Health & Sheriff's Departments needed a new strategy to prevent this from happening with any other high-profile inmates awaiting or standing trial.

Michael B. Butler, author of A World Flight Over Russia, is a professional photographer who has worked extensively in book, travel and corporate PR. His assignments documenting the 50th Anniversaries of Pearl Harbor and D-Day, flying around the world across Russia on the World Flight in July 1992, documenting a Pilgrimage to the Holy Land with 700 Christians in 2013 and multiple PR junkets to Ireland and Tahiti added ample materials to his media library.

Excerpts from Without Redemption

—Five days after killing his first two victims, dumped about 80-miles apart in different law enforcement jurisdictions, Bonin was right back at it in Orange County. On Thursday, August 9, he went out cruising in the van and found someone willing to enter into Bonin's evolving world of horror.

—On the road from deal to court, witnesses need to be protected, sometimes coddled, and that can be difficult in a place like LA Men's Central Jail. Some of the protective measures employed are rather creative and amusing. I, Vonda Pelto, was brought into LA Men's Central Jail in August 1981 for this exact purpose; helping to keep defendants and/or witnesses alive till the trial was over.

—Maloney sat down with Olsen and argued that other city papers would be "relentless" in pursuing the truth, not allowing police to "double-talk" them into dropping a line of inquiry. Public knowledge of a "serial killer" on the loose would place additional pressures on law enforcement. Perhaps LAPD was protecting a recently tarnished image from the blown Hillside Strangler case. After spending millions investigating the Hillside Stranglers, Kenneth Bianchi was arrested after killing two more women by a small city police department in Bellingham, Washington.

—After arriving at Vern's, Bonin told King to wait in the car while he got something inside. He got a blanket, twine and a steak knife from Vern and again urged him to come along, Butts refused. This was yet another steak knife Butts complained about losing during his killing association with Bonin.

—With little to go on, detectives scrambled to match Bonin's activities to murder dates while collecting evidence. For example, detectives knew Bonin was in custody twice in the previous year for a total of 12-weeks, so any murders during those dates could be ruled out. Charges in the drug arrest were never filed against Fraser.

—Lopez told him about Eric's hearing and asked him what Billy Pugh was like? Bonin said he was a "real ruffian" and then Lopez told him Sgt. Esposito was out of state searching for a suspect. Bonin found this amusing, "I knew he was out of state and felt it was in connection with my case. Now I know for sure. He's spinning his wheels."

—How ironic is this scene: A possible serial killer under surveillance for murdering an untold number of boys trying to capture a petty thief and ready to help the police identity him; comical if not so tragic.