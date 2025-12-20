Author Charlene Wexler Earns International Impact Book Award for We Won’t Go Back

Author Charlene Wexler recently won a 2025 International Impact Book Award in the Contemporary Fiction category for her book We Won't Go Back, published by Speaking Volumes.

We Won't Go Back is the story of Babs, who lived a pleasant life in a northern suburb of Chicago, devoting her time to her husband and two teen daughters. But when the Supreme Court issues a landmark ruling, Babs' life changes as she reunites with her late mother's fellow activists from the 1970s to take up the fight for women's rights once again.

Family matters continue to intervene, however: a close relative's death, meeting a previously unknown half-brother, an unplanned pregnancy, and a nostalgic great aunt who wants her 100th birthday party to be a pilgrimage to the now-downtrodden South Shore community of Chicago.

Through it all comes a determination that We Won't Go Back to a time when women lacked basic rights.

The frightening Highland Park, IL, Fourth of July parade shooting of 2022 plays a prominent role in We Won't Go Back.

"I'm thrilled that the International Impact Book Awards saw fit to honor We Won't Go Back," Wexler said. "There are a lot of great books—and therefore a lot of tough competition—out there, and I am pleased that the International Impact Book Awards judges believed my book was a standout novel of 2025."

Nim Stant, CEO and founder of the International Impact Book Awards, told Wexler, "Your dedication, creativity, and commitment to your work are deeply evident, and it is an honor to recognize this milestone in your authorship journey.

"This award is a testament to the impact your story carries," Stant continued. "Your voice, perspective, and willingness to share your work contributes meaningfully to the literary world and to the communities touched by your message. This recognition reflects the countless hours, passion, and perseverance you have invested in your craft and marks an important moment along the path you continue to build as an author."

See https://internationalimpactbookawards.com/ for more information about We Won't Go Back and the International Impact Book Awards.

Wexler resides in Richmond, IL, and is the author of seven books. Her work has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, and websites, and she has won more than 15 awards for her writing. Earlier this year, the State of Illinois inducted her into its Illinois Department on Aging's Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame.

Her advice for other aspiring writers is to "follow your dream. You can do it, and it's never too late."

For more information, call (312) 622-6029 or e-mail anbcommunications@yahoo.com. Wexler's website is http://www.charlenewexler.com.

