Astrologer Anne Reveals Why Virgos Must Think Big-2021 Horoscope

Virgos can leap ahead in business and career during 2021-if they think big (and smart!). See why in Virgo annual horoscope.

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for everyone born under the sign of Virgo as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Good Year for Improvements, Expanded Thinking, Business

Nordhaus-Bike said Virgos "have a chance this year to make their reputations by staking a claim to their personal genius and leveraging its potential to help others and improve the world." In 2021 Virgos, she added, should expand their thinking "and take inspiration from every wild, wonderful idea that occurs to them. Virgos should let new thoughts enter their consciousness and get them down on paper."

Three Mercury retrograde periods in 2021 will be good for Virgos, Nordhaus-Bike said, noting, "These retrogrades will support Virgos' work and career—and the money they earn from them."

She advises Virgos, "Whatever you do, think big." Important to Virgos in 2021 are things "international, or associated with higher education, or linked to big media such as publishing or broadcasting," she said. "As soon as people can travel safely again, Virgos should get themselves in motion with a business trip overseas or an international study opportunity. Until then, they can prepare by studying a foreign language or culture, renewing ties with global connections, or researching import-export opportunities or international finance or banking."

The year 2020 was a particularly tough one for Virgos, because "being held in place last year," Nordhaus-Bike said, they were "unable to circulate or do the things they're accustomed to doing."

Virgos, Nordhaus-Bike said, "love making things better, and last year they had to settle for seeing how many parts of life needed work—without being able to do much about it. Virgos are so competent and conscientious that most likely felt terrible about not being able to get things done or be of service according to their usual supremely high standards."

This year, however, "Virgos are the ones who are going to make sure we don't just do the right things but that we do them right," Nordhaus-Bike said.

For Virgo's 2021 horoscope, go to https://astrologeranne.com/69476/horoscope-2021-virgo-horoscope-new-year-2021/