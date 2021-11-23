Association Reports That Disabled Individuals Can Purchase Long-Term Care Insurance

Individuals with disabilities or disabled car placards may be able to qualify for long-term care insurance according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"This is a question frequently posed to us by consumers and little information exists," shares Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Many disabling conditions will prevent someone from health qualifying for this protection. But not all."

Slome delivered a message to long-term care insurance professionals as part of the organization's Long-Term Care Awareness Month educational campaign. "We just posted some information on our website providing information we hope will help consumers better understand the issue and their options," Slome noted.

"There are grades of disabilities and there are options available for consumers," Slome acknowledged. "For example, we have heard of people who live in snowy areas requesting a disability placard simply to make parking easier. They don't have a mobility issue and an insurer would likely understand the issue and accept this as a condition."

In addition to long-term care insurance, Slome encouraged the agents to consider short-term care policies as a viable option for those with some disabilities. "These policies can be far easier to health qualify for and are especially ideal when you know the individual cannot qualify for LTC," the expert cited.

Available in some 40 states, short-term care insurance policies can pay for care at home, in assisted living and even in skilled nursing facilities. "When you know how to design a policy, it can be of enormous value and quite an affordable option today," Slome advised the agent audience. "I believe that this is an especially attractive option for women on their own."

