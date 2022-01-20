Association Launches 2022 Selling Medicare Insurance Video Package

A series of 72 videos designed to help agents selling Medicare insurance solutions has been launched by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Many of the nation's leading Medicare sales and lead generation experts have spoken at the Association's National Medicare Sales Summits," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "We filmed their talks and are making a comprehensive package of 72 videos available."

The 2022 Selling Medicare Insurance video package is designed for newer agents looking to hear what works for top insurance agents. "There is value for those who are selling Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement insurance and drug plans," Slome adds.

Included in the package is the Tips From The Top series of interviews with leading Medicare insurance agents attending the 2021 National Medicare Sales Summit in Chicago. "There are very short and focused interviews where I get these top professionals to share how they get more prospects and close more sales," Slome explains.

"The national Medicare Sales Summits were held in conjunction with our national industry conference," Slome notes. "Top industry experts attending the national event agreed to come in a day early to speak to agents. We filmed these sessions recognizing that many agents were not able to attend the in-person events."

Videos can be watched online via any device with an Internet connection. Viewers will see the speaker as well as any visual presentations shared as part of their presentation.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.

To access information regarding the 2022 Selling Medicare insurance video package, go to www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-supplement-sales-training-videos/. Agents can access three of the videos via the association website to gauge value.