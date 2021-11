From: Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Oklahoma City , OK Friday, November 5, 2021

ARE YOU READY FOR THE NOVEMBER HOLIDAYS? November is chock full of holidays. Thanksgiving, Veteran's Day, Dia De Los Muertos, Diwali, Hanukkah, and Giving Tuesday are widely celebrated, and there are a significant number of less widely celebrated holidays on the calendar, too. These include: World Vegan Day: Celebrating the vegan lifestyle (November 1).

National Sandwich Day: Celebrating all sandwiches, from peanut butter and jelly to BLTs (November 3).

National Stress Awareness Day: It's a day to begin to identify, manage, and lower stress in your personal and professional lives (November 3).

World Tsunami Awareness Day: Within a decade, almost half of the world's population will live in coastal areas that are vulnerable to tsunamis. The United Nations reports that having plans and policies in place can help manage the effects (November 5).

National Redhead Day: Celebrate all of the red-headed people in your life (November 5).

World Freedom Day: Commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall, as well as the end of communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe (November 9).

Marine Corps Birthday: Celebrating the men and women who serve in the U.S. Marines (November 10).

World Kindness Day: Promoting the idea that kindness and compassion has the power to build and unite us (November 13).

National Absurdity Day: Celebrate the ridiculous, unreasonable, and crazy in everyday life and throughout history (November 20). Here are two tree things you can talk about on National Absurdity Day: (1) Tulips were once more valuable than gold; and (2) There are almost 100 holidays in November.