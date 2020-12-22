Americans Spend Record Amount Out-Of-Pocket For Nursing Home Care

Americans spent a record $45.6 Billion out of pocket for nursing home care an increase over prior years reports the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"While Medicare and Medicaid continue to pay the majority of nursing home costs, individuals and families are shelling out more than ever," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "The amount of out-of-pocket costs reached $45.6 Billion in 2019, and increase of $5.6 Billion compared to outlays in 2015."

The Association director was sharing the latest information for nursing care facilities and continuing care retirement communities. "Nursing home out-of-pocket expenditures grew by 4.0 percent in 2019 compared to the prior year," he adds.

"In 2000, some $26.9 Billion was paid out-of-pocket and in 2010 the amount reported was $37.1 Billion," Slome shared. "While people today are opting for care at home, nursing homes still are still utilized when long-term care services are required."

