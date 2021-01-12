Alinka Rutkowska: Entrepreneurs Should Outsource Their Books

About Dan Janal
Dan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.
As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.
When entrepreneurs write books, they are viewed as thought leaders and trusted experts.
Books provide credibility, and work like a large business card for our business and services.
Yet, many people who want to write books don't finish … for many reasons.
Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages.
He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.
He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.
He's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.
For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com