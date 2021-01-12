From: Dan Janal Minneapolis , MN Tuesday, January 12, 2021



Alinka Rutkowska: Entrepreneurs Should Outsource Their Books Alinka Rutkowska, founder of Leaders Press, offered terrific advice for entrepreneurs who want to write a book when she appeared on the latest podcast episode of "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal" "Alinka offered tremendous ideas and insights for people who own their businesses and who want to write a book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of a book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com. Her tips include: Now is the best time to write your book.

If you are too busy to write your book, then delegate anything that is not in your genius zone.

If you can't write your book, do what Sam Walton and Lee Iacocca did: hire a ghostwriter.

Independent bookstores will carry your book if you show them you can move books. They don't want a book gathering dust. Show them your marketing plan.

Anthologies help authors. We are all in this together. We are not competing against each other.

People write books to leave a legacy. They want to give back. About Alinka Rutkowska Alinka Rutkowska is the CEO of Leaders Press (www.leaderspress.com), a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling press, where she creates books for entrepreneurs from scratch and launches them to best-seller with a 100% success rate.



She's worked with top business leaders such as Po Chung (the co-founder of DHL International), Mark Nureddine (the CEO of Bull Outdoor Products) and Chris Catranis (the founder of Babylon Telecommunications).



Leaders Press' releases have landed on bookshelves together with Nobel Prize winners and World Economic Forums speakers. Alinka's mission is to help 1,000 entrepreneurs share their wisdom with the world by 2030.



Alinka is an official member of the Forbes Business Council and her cutting-edge book creation process has been featured in Entrepreneur magazine. For information, go to: https://leaderspress.com/ Outsource Your Book - https://amzn.to/3oYx7nU About Dan Janal Dan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business. When entrepreneurs write books, they are viewed as thought leaders and trusted experts. Books provide credibility, and work like a large business card for our business and services. Yet, many people who want to write books don't finish … for many reasons. Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University. He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor. He's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush. For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

