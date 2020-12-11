After Such A Chaotic 2020, We Needed Not One But 2 Colors of the Year.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Grey became a symbol of resilience and steadiness after the 2008 housing crash when many people felt the ground had been pulled out from under them. It is also a color of uncertainty, wariness and gloom. Grey was going out before this "storm" came in and I knew it would keep grey in the mainstream.

Yellow is a color of optimism and friendliness. It is a color that inspires happiness and connection.

I think grey reflects all the "grey clouds" we have been dealing with, uncertainty, fear, not being able to go out and enjoy life. Many people have felt that this year has been full of storm clouds.

As we turn into a new year and a new age, the age of aquarius begins December 21, the energy does feel lighter. There's something about a new year, a new beginning that brings in optimism. We miss people, we miss smiling at each other. We miss being friendly. So while I think it's not just a sign of things to come, I think it's also what is in our hearts, what we desire to be so.

Color has been a tool in coping with the changes of the last few months and I think we all need to tap into that yellow vibration in all of us that can bring about change for more connection.

What did the partridge family sing? "Come on, get happy". So yeah, let's embrace something brighter and get some happy in our environments.