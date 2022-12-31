African Union Hosts Celebration Event for 20th Anniversary

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Dec. 31, 2022 – The African Union Mission to the U.S.A. celebrated the 20th anniversary of the African Union (AU) under the theme "Our Africa, Our Future", and honored key leaders in the Diaspora on Friday, December 9th at the historic Mayflower Hotel. The celebration was attended by key executives and directors of corporations and foundations involved in development and support of African nations, United Nations agencies, international and national government agencies, and NGOs. The event also hosted ambassadors from thirty African nations and other nations.

"This inaugural ball is now a signature event of the African Union Mission to the U.S.A. with a purpose to recognize key leaders, who have worked for the advancement of Africa and the Diaspora in the advancement of peace, human rights, and development initiatives on the African continent," stated Her Excellency Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, Permanent Representative of the African Union Mission to the United States of America.

The 20th anniversary celebration honored Congressman James E. Clyburn, Majority Leader, U.S. House of Representaives, with the Kofi Annan Award; civil rights leader Reverend. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. with the Nelson Mandela Award which was presented by Congressman-Elect Jonathan L. Jackson; NBA great and philanthropist Dikembe Mutombo with the Global Citizen Award; and astronaut and philanthropist Dr. Mae Jemison with the Mickey Leland Award presented by former Chief of Staff and current Harris County Commissioner (Texas), Hon. Rodney Ellis.

"I am honored to receive the first Kofi Annan Award, named after a stalwart human rights advocate and consummate U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and join the African Union in celebrating 20 years of promoting unity between African nations while strengthening relations with the U.S.," said Congressman James E. Clyburn. "The theme of this 20th anniversary commemoration is 'Our Africa, Our Future,' which reminds us of all that we have a part to play in building a future that ensures the stability of the African people and the Diaspora, and promotes peace, security, and basic freedoms for all people."

At the celebration, the attendees were given a taste of what to expect from the AU mission and the plans to engage the diaspora through partnered programs and initiatives. The attendees were serenaded by Howard University's Afro Blue Group and entertained by D.C.'s local Kin Malebo Jazz Band. A few key guests including United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, H.E. Amina Mohammed, Afreximbank's Chief



Economist Dr. Hippolyte Fofack, Senior Advisor to Secretary General of Africa Continental Free Trade Area, Mr. Wamkele Mene, and the African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade Industry & Mining's H.E. Albert Muchanga were in attendance in this year's celebration.

The addition of the Diaspora Business Roundtable held earlier on Friday, led by Afreximbank, the main supporter of this year's festivities, played an integral part in leading the discussions with key industry leaders on how to increase Diaspora engagement and doing business on the continent. Through the African Union Mission to the U.S.A., Afreximbank shares a joint vision to provide opportunities to the Diasporaand increase global engagement, strengthening and expanding U.S.- Africa relations and partnerships.

The AU Ambassadors Ball was made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors:Afreximbank, Corporate Council of Africa, Chevron, Quanten Consortium Angola, MdC Group USA, AIX Firm, Fresh Credit and Crown Jewel International.

For more information about the event, please visit http://www.auambassadorsball.com



The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organization of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999). The AU is guided by its vision of "An Integrated, Prosperous and Peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena." #AUAmbassadorsBall

MEDIA CONTACT:



Dr. Teta Banks, auball@aixfirm.com, (610) 909-3909



• Event Recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX9jXNSq4zg



• Photos: https://www.patriciamcdougallphotos.com/Events/2022-EVENTS/AMBASSADORS-BALL-2022/n-Vp95mB/



• Photo Credit: Patricia McDougall

###