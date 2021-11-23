Affiliate offer for Consulting Society

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Help the News Media Know Your Expertise.
Demonstrate your credentials
Ensure they know you welcome interviews.
…and provide your best contact info
------So They Can Reach You!!!!
ExpertClick.com helps consultants create press room pages and send news releases see link below to see membership types.
They can create profiles about their businesses.
See consultants you know indexed on Management Consulting at;
You'll see:profiles and news releases from:
Alan Weiss
Richard Tyler
Linda Popky
Rebecca Morgan
Lisa Anderson
Arthur Koch
News Releases are sent out ten ways including Google News.
The New York Times called it: "Dial-an-Expert."
Larry King show wrote: "Something Every Talk Show Producer Must Have,'
PR Week called it: "A Dating Service of PR."
Now working on their 38th annual -- it works – a majority of members are long-term renewal clients.
Started in 1984 at the Talk Show Guest Directory See the 36th annual printed Yearbook as a PDF at www.ExpertBook.com
.
Unlike FaceBook or LinkedIN, they screen and vet those allowed to join for news media viability.
Get a 15% discount at our affiliate link here: www.ExpertClick.com/Discount/Consuting_Society
Or simply call Mitchell Davis at (202) 333-5000.for questions or you would like to join by phone.
Mitchell P. Davis, Editor