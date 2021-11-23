Speaker
Affiliate offer for Consulting Society
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

 
Help the News Media Know Your Expertise.


Demonstrate your credentials

Ensure they know you welcome interviews.

…and provide your best contact info

 ------So They Can Reach You!!!!

 

 

ExpertClick.com helps consultants  create press room pages and send news releases see link below to see membership types.  

They can create profiles about their businesses.
 
See consultants you know indexed on Management Consulting at; 
 
You'll see:profiles and news releases from:
Alan Weiss
Richard Tyler
Linda Popky
Rebecca Morgan
Lisa Anderson
Arthur Koch
 
News Releases are sent out ten ways including Google News.

The New York Times called it: "Dial-an-Expert."

Larry King show wrote: "Something Every Talk Show Producer Must Have,'

PR Week called it: "A Dating Service of PR."

Now working on their 38th annual  -- it works – a majority of members are long-term renewal clients.  

Started in 1984 at the Talk Show Guest Directory   See the 36th annual printed Yearbook as a PDF at www.ExpertBook.com.

Unlike FaceBook or LinkedIN, they screen and vet those allowed to join for news media viability.

 Get a 15% discount at our affiliate link here:

www.ExpertClick.com/Discount/Consuting_Society

 Or simply call Mitchell Davis at (202) 333-5000.for questions or you would like to join by phone.

Mitchell P. Davis, Editor
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-4904
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Cell Phone: (202) 864-9420
