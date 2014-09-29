Addicting AMERICA to gambling addiction

Nov 27, 2025 · Congress investigates sports betting scandals rocking NBA and MLB as lawmakers question game integrity amid gambling boom and player corruption cases.

LOOK AT THE HISTORY

Sept 29th/2014

Pro leagues file to stop New Jersey sports betting

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Four major professional sports leagues and the NCAA filed a court challenge to the state's latest attempt to offer legal sports gambling on Monday, calling the effort "astounding," ''specious" and a "blatant violation" of an earlier court order. The nation's professional sports leagues may have to dig deep to come up with proof of their opposition to sports betting through the years.

Major League Baseball, the National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association, along with the NCAA, are suing New Jersey to try to block the state from offering legalized sports betting in defiance of a federal ban on it here. They claim that allowing sports betting would harm the perception of integrity and impartiality in the eyes of some fans. New Jersey

============================================

See today whats going on

THEY COULD CARE LESS ABOUT ADDICTING PEOPLE

THEY ARE ALL GETTING $$$ FROM THE GAMBLING NCAA - MLB- NHL- NBA - NFL its blood $$

see examples