Addicting AMERICA to gambling addiction

Nov 27, 2025 · Congress investigates sports betting scandals rocking NBA and MLB as lawmakers question game integrity amid gambling boom and player corruption cases.
Sept 29th/2014
Pro leagues file to stop New Jersey sports betting
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Four major professional sports leagues and the NCAA filed a court challenge to the state's latest attempt to offer legal sports gambling on Monday, calling the effort "astounding," ''specious" and a "blatant violation" of an earlier court order. The nation's professional sports leagues may have to dig deep to come up with proof of their opposition to sports betting through the years.
Major League Baseball, the National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association, along with the NCAA, are suing New Jersey to try to block the state from offering legalized sports betting in defiance of a federal ban on it here. They claim that allowing sports betting would harm the perception of integrity and impartiality in the eyes of some fans. New Jersey
THEY ARE ALL GETTING $$$ FROM THE GAMBLING NCAA - MLB- NHL- NBA - NFL its blood $$
11/25
Manfred, though, has thought of ways betting could help baseball. Since he became commissioner in 2015, Manfred has tried to enhance the pace of play in games but has been unsuccessful. He now says that pace of play could be viewed as positive in the context of betting. A pause in play, time between pitches, he said, "gives the opportunity to be creative with respect to the type of wagers."
We never saw a women come into g a meetings under age 50 till 4 years ago now with the internet gambling we are seeing young teen girls seeking help for gambling addiction
"The calls are coming in like crazy from parents of young kids that are getting addicted to gambling,. "Kids are doing it in elementary school today. It's a disaster."
Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation