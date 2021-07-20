Addict in the Family? New Book Speaks to All of Those Impacted

Mother of 25 Year Old Opioid Overdose Victim Shares Conversations With Her Son

July 20, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - Nearly 20 million Americans are struggling with substance use disorder, and the pain and difficulty of their struggles extend beyond the individual, into the lives of those who love them. In fact, 20% of the American population is impacted by this scourge through the direct experience of a loved one.

Author and speaker Nancy Tiegel Espuche lost her son Lucas to an opioid overdose in December 2016. In her new book KardBoard House: My Life Altering Journey Through Lucas' Addiction (www.kardboardhouse.com), Espuche offers perspective, through Lucas's and her words, written to each other, providing an account of their hope, sorrow and unbreakable bond.

"I wanted to give voice to the loving, tender, and often difficult exchanges between Lucas and me during his years of opioid addiction," says Espuche. "My goal in writing KardBoard House, through Lucas' and my communications, was to highlight the profound complexity of addiction, remind others of the limits of their power to change the course of their loved one's life and more importantly, to have hope."

KardBoard House: My Life Altering Journey Through Lucas' Addiction shines a light on Lucas' inner struggle, his search for and attempts at recovery, and his undeniable wish for healing. Ultimately, Espuche shares what she has learned, through her own sorrow and loss, leaving the reader with thoughts to ponder about addiction, recovery and love, the most important ingredient of all.

"The more we talk about it - the more we learn- the more we connect- two factors critical for healing. I hope that sharing my personal story soothes another's soul and brings help and compassion to someone walking my path."

KardBoard House: My Life Altering Journey Through Lucas' Addiction is available from Amazon, Kardboardhouse.com, other fine booksellers, and from Nancy directly.