A True American Hero: Don’s Steele’s Legacy Series Shares the Inspirational Tale of Honored Veteran John J. Kulhavi

"It's an honor to capture the life and times of a man who overcomes every obstacle that gets in his way."

White Lake, MI—Author Don Steele, PhD., continues his highly-praised Legacy Series with the biography of Brigadier General John J. Kulhavi. Through personal stories, interviews with friends, and the addition of relevant poems and lyrics, No Soldier Left Behind stretches from John's childhood to the present day, highlighting his accomplishments and impact in both his military and non-military life.

View the book trailer at https://bit.ly/No_Soldier_Left_Behind_Trailer





"In No Soldier Left Behind, the author brings to life an impressive hero both on the field of battle and off, offering a true inspiration into how to live a life. Highly recommended."—John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press

John shares the hurdles he overcame in his childhood: his family's financial struggles, his father leaving when John was a teen, and his journey through education. Upon joining the ROTC in college, John learned to pilot helicopters, eventually leading to his deployment to Vietnam. In over 300 combat missions, John survived two helicopter crashes and transported multitudes of wounded soldiers from battlefields. After retiring from active duty, John returned to Michigan, where he picked up a job as a highly successful financier and investor.

"Biography author Dr. Don Steele continues his impressive and valuable Legacy Series, placing before the public the achievements and impact of significant people with this survey and tribute to the life of John G. Kulhavi – honored military hero, successful entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and philanthropist."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer

"John Kulhavi abides by this expressed commitment to leaving no soldier behind. He stays true to the military values of personal responsibility, duty, honor, and faith," Author Don Steele says, emphasizing John's loyal nature. John shows a consistent commitment to his community, providing generous support to Central Michigan University and backing entrepreneurial ventures.

"Talk about a full life lived with humble determination and integrity! Indeed, the arc of John G. Kulhavi's experiences are like several different people, but they are all just him. I am in awe."—Michael B. Butler, Co-Author of Without Redemption

No Soldier Left Behind is an inspiration for a wide variety of readers, from those with an interest in the military or business to those looking for a feel-good story. "My books give the potential to touch countless lives and leave a legacy," Don Steele says. He expertly weaves together interviews and anecdotes with factual information and his own commentary on John's incredible life. It is the tale of a true hero.

No Soldier Left Behind: The Life and Times of Brigadier General John G. Kulhavi, United States Army, Ret. is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

About Don Steele, PhD: Don earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts Degrees from Central Michigan University and Doctor of Philosophy Degree from The Ohio State University. He started his career as a teacher and coach and within nine years served as the Superintendent of Schools in his home town of Saginaw, Michigan. Don then served as Superintendent of Schools for the Toledo Public Schools and for the Seattle Public School District. In 1985, Don founded Performance Learning, Inc. a business dedicated to educating, motivating and empowering athletes, entertainers, leaders, and teams across the spectrum of business, industry, and education.

He also served as an adjunct professor and/or speaker at several universities including, but not limited to Harvard University, The Ohio State University, Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University. Don has authored seven books; the most recent being Undefeated: the true story of the successful three generation, family owned and operated, Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry Service. He is currently writing Rebel Without Applause, the true story about Jon Hall and the success of his family owned and operated, Glastender, LLC.

