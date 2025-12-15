A Thoughtful Holiday Gift for People Who Carry Too Much

Author and award-winning coach Nancy Boyd has announced the release of the Healing The Wanting Complete Trilogy Box Set, Holiday Edition, a signed collection of her foundational work designed as a quieter, more intentional alternative to traditional holiday gifts.

Rather than rushing delivery before Christmas, Boyd chose to release the trilogy as a holiday edition with a downloadable gift certificate available immediately and January delivery of the signed books — a decision she says reflects the heart of the work itself.

"This trilogy was never meant to be rushed," Boyd said. "It's for people who carry a lot — responsibility, history, care for others — and who rarely pause long enough to ask what they're really hungry for. January is when those questions can actually land."

The Healing The Wanting Complete Trilogy Box Set, Holiday Edition includes signed print copies of all three books in the series, along with a set of laminated bookmarks (one for each volume) and practical companion guides designed to help readers stay oriented as they move through the material.

The trilogy explores the roots of chronic dissatisfaction — the sense that something is always missing — and offers a grounded, dignity-centered approach to understanding desire, shame, and the search for meaning. Boyd's work is known for its clarity, compassion, and practical insight, resonating especially with people who are deeply responsible, thoughtful, and often quietly overwhelmed.

The holiday edition is intended both for readers themselves and for those seeking a meaningful gift for someone they care about — particularly individuals who may not want another item to open, but would welcome something steady, reflective, and supportive.

The Healing The Wanting Complete Trilogy Box Set, Holiday Edition is available for a limited time and includes a printable gift certificate suitable for holiday giving. Signed books and companion materials will ship in January 2026.

More information is available at:



https://brightwings.com/product/healing-the-wanting-foundation-trilogy-box-set-signed-holiday-gift-edition/

About Nancy Boyd

Nancy Boyd is an award-winning coach, author, and founder of the Soul Path Academy. Her work focuses on soul mastery, self-regulation, and conscious evolution, offering grounded, practical guidance for seekers and change-makers navigating complexity, responsibility, and personal growth. Boyd's writing and teaching emphasize dignity, clarity, and sustainable transformation rather than quick fixes or performance-driven self-improvement.