‘A Reason to Be’ Wins Best Script Accolades from New Independent Cinema Awards

New York, NY—Norman McCombs, author of the epic historical novel A Reason to Be, picked up Best Script honors from the New York Independent Cinema Awards, which is sponsored by New York Arts & Cinema. The NY Independent Cinema Awards continues to recognize, promote and award indie film projects and artists from all over the globe. The festival was created by indie filmmakers for the indie filmmakers and artists involved in film and script projects.

Based on his own family history, in A Reason to Be the author guides the reader through 500-years of history going from the Highlands of Scotland to struggle and success after emigrating to the U.S. With interest in Scotland ignited by the Outlander TV series, it is easy to see why a script based on a well-received autobiographical novel with a Scottish backstory would garner attention. Millions of Americans trace their ancestry to Scotland and their progenitors made major contributions in fostering an independent, get it done attitude which helped build the United States.

McCombs was born in Amherst, New York, where he met his late wife, Grace. Like Douglas' fictional wife Hope, Grace's prolonged battle with Alzheimer's and her eventual death led McCombs into a deep depression until a close friend aided him in receiving the help he needed. After recovering from his depression, McCombs left western New York and began to write A Reason to Be.

Equal parts love story, historical epic, and journey to self-discovery, A Reason to Be resonates at the heart of what it means to be human. It inspires us to discover who we are and where we came from, joining past with present, loss with love, and imbibes us with a brilliant hope for who we can become. As Douglas says in the novel: "We're more than our blood lines. We're love lines. Love is what flows down the generations. Love is what collects and gathers in force and momentum and strength. Love."

How does the past affect the present? How do the decisions our ancestors made centuries ago affect our lives now? What is our reason to be? These are all questions debut author Norman McCombs asks in his gripping historical novel A Reason to Be, a poignant tale of loss, hope, and the transcendent power of the love that binds us to one another.

A five-minute audio book sample, including a bit of Scottish brogue, can be heard at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D2DYXVX/.

"A Reason to Be is a brilliant, cerebral narrative of a man's journey to discover who he is within the stunning breadth of history." —Rachel Song, Author, 5-Stars

"An exhilarating exploration into exactly why we are here and the never-ending journey to find and give love." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

A Reason to Be Book Trailer





A Reason to Be: A Novel, ISBN 978-1626347335 (Hardcover) $17.95, 2020, Greenleaf Book Group, available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound, Book-A-Million, and Porchlight.

Norman McCombs was born in Amherst, New York, in a home built by his immigrant father. He graduated from Amherst Central High School where he met his late wife, Grace. Norman went on to earn an AASEE from ECTI, along with a BSME and an ScD from the State University of New York at Buffalo, while serving in the New York State National Guard.

He is a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, which honored him with the EDISON Medal, their highest patent award. He has received numerous awards for technical achievement, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Obama for developing the portable oxygen concentrator credited with saving and extending the lives of millions with lung diseases.

As Norman stood outside the East Wing of the White House, he asked himself a simple question: How did I come from the circumstances of my birth to the steps of the White House? That moment prompted Norman to search for deeper connections to his ancestry.

Norman has over two hundred patents worldwide, primarily for air separation technology used for a myriad of oxygen applications around the world. He is also an Officier Commandeur of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, as well as a sculptor, classical guitarist, and an avid fan of opera and the fine arts.

You can find more information on Norman McCombs at NormanMcCombs.com.

