A Powerful New Flash-Fiction Novella Explores the Quiet Truths We Carry

November 17 marks the release of The Things We Never Say, a moving flash-fiction novella arriving on Amazon (EPUB), Draft2Digital library distribution, and audiobook. This collection invites readers into ten deeply felt stories about the moments that shape us—grief, memory, second chances, family secrets, and the quiet promises that bind people together even when life pulls them apart.

This book speaks to the emotional corners of everyday life with a tenderness that meets readers where they are. Each story is brief enough for today's busy reader yet rich enough to linger long after the final page. From the heartbreak of lost love tucked away in a forgotten suitcase to childhood promises rediscovered in adulthood, the novella reminds us how often life is held together by the things we meant to say but never did.

At its heart, The Things We Never Say is a testament to how ordinary people navigate loss, resilience, and connection. These stories illuminate what happens in kitchens late at night, in silent hospital rooms, in grocery store aisles, in the memories we try to outrun, and in the gestures that keep love alive after words fall short. Readers will see themselves—who they were, who they are, and who they're trying to become.

This release is ideal for:



• Readers who want emotionally affirming short fiction



• Listeners who prefer compact, powerful audiobooks



• Library patrons seeking meaningful stories they can finish in one sitting



• Anyone who has ever wished for one more conversation

As a seasoned psychologist and storyteller, P.A. Farrell blends insight with empathy, giving readers a space to breathe, reflect, and feel understood. The book offers comfort without sentimentality and hope without sidestepping reality—a balance that resonates across generations.